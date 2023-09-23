This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.
9 – 23 – 23 | Reading Time: 7 minutes
Good Morning,
🍁 Happy Fall! The Autumnal Equinox occurred at 2:50 am this morning.
🎶 The live music continues this weekend at The JPT with a performance by Livingston Taylor and Tom Chapin this evening at 8 pm.
👉 Newport City Council will meet in an executive session at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, September 27 for the purpose of discussing the search for a City Manager.
🐎 Newport Polo has moved the Insperity Newport Cup, which was scheduled today, to October 7, due to weather.
💃🏽 Conexión Latina Newport’s Festival Latino will go on from 12 pm to 6 pm today despite the rain as they plan to move their activities inside the Great Friends Meeting House. Join them for the “first celebration of the Hispanic community in Newport. Enjoy music, dances, art, and Latin flavors”.
🍎 Of course, the Aquidneck Growers Market takes place rain or shine today from 9 am to 12 pm in the parking lot of Embrace Home Loans (25 Enterprise Drive in Middletown). Stop by and support all the local vendors!
🚢 On the cruise ship front, today’s visit by Silver Cloud and Sunday’s visit by the Emerald Princess has been canceled due to weather.
🍣 Sushi fans take note. Summer Sushi at The Clarke Cooke House ends on October 8.
🌧️ Poll: What are your favorite things to do in Newport or Rhode Island when it rains? Comment below.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
- Rip Current Statement in effect from Sept. 23, 8:00 AM until Sept. 23, 8:00 PM
- Today: Rain, mainly after 9 am. High near 63. Northeast wind 10 to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three-quarters and one inch possible.
- Tonight: Rain, mainly before 11 pm. Low around 59. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
- Small Craft Advisory in effect from Sept. 23, 8:00 AM until Sept. 24, 8:00 AM
- Today: ENE wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Rain, mainly after 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: NE wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Rain, mainly before 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 6:41 pm | 12 hours and 7 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 2:14 am & 2:44 pm | Low tide at 7:20 am & 9:25 pm.
- Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.5 days, 51% lighting.
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am to 12 pm: Walk to End Alzheimer’s Newport at Fort Adams State Park
- 9:30 am to 4:30 pm: Fall Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary (Rescheduled to October 7 – 8)
- 10 am to 12 pm: NPAC Theater Open House
- 11 am: Rocket Adventure Day! at Miantonomi Memorial Park
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Conexion Latina’s Festival Latino at Great Friends Meeting House
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 4 pm: Newport International Polo Series at Newport International Polo Grounds (Postponed to October 7)
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Studio Showing of Works in Progress at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
WUN Stories Related To Today
Movement + Color: Gallery Sitka’s latest exhibition opens on Sept. 23
RI VegFest’s ‘RI Vegtoberfest’ returns to Trinity Beer Garden on Sept. 23
Conexion Latina Newport to host Festival Latino in Newport on Sept. 23
Livingston Taylor & Tom Chapin coming to The JPT on Sept. 23
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Livingston Taylor and Tom Chapin live at 8 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Blistering Ego at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty from 8:30 pm to 11:55 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, Juicebox Duo from 9 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Live music from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Mark Flynn from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Ruby Mac & Mell and Friends from 4:30 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP
We published 12 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.
Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair returning with 11th Hour Racing Serving as Sustainability Sponsor
This fall favorite will take place on September 30 and October 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Yoshida hits go-ahead single in 8th as Red Sox rally past White Sox 3-2
Masataka Yoshida hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning after Adam Duvall’s sacrifice fly, and the Boston Red Sox rallied for a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
Arts Around the Fire to feature Newport pianist Clemens Teufel
Teufel has announced the creation of a year-round, arts-inspired music series titled the Puddingstone Festival, which will combine performing and non-performing arts in an approachable 19th -century-style salon.
Rhode Island Road Report: Travel Advisories for September 23 – 30
Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.
Patriots look to get their first win and face a Jets team trying to rebound from an ugly loss
The Patriots are 0-2 to start the season for the first time since 2001 in Belichick’s second year with the franchise.
Newport police reports for September 21 – 22
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, September 21 through 7 am on Friday, September 22.
Obituary: Thomas Peter Mazza
October 12, 1940- September 16, 2023
Climate change is lengthening growing seasons: How it’s impacting every state
Stacker examined how the average length of growin
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Sept. 22 – 24
On Tap This Weekend: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Newport, and more.
