Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, September 20 through 7 am on Thursday, September 21.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 12:39 pm on Wednesday, September 20, Detective Thurston took into custody Detective Thurston, age 21, of Warren, Rhode Island, for Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards and Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards.

At 12:48 pm on Wednesday, September 20, Detective Thurston summoned/cited Ryan Nieves, age 21, of Warren, Rhode Island, for Larceny/U $1500 (From Building), Larceny/O $1,500 (From Building), and Burglary.

At 1:01 pm on Wednesday, September 20, Detective Thurston took into custody Ryan Nieves, age 21, of Warren, Rhode Island, for Larceny/U $1,500 (From Building) and Burglary.

At 2:45 pm on Wednesday, September 20, Detective Cooper arrested Mahamadou Kante, age 29, of Fall River, Massachusetts, for Obstructing officer in Execution of Duty, Reck. Drive/Drag Racing/Eluding Police – 1st Off, Reckless Driving, Eluding Officer With A M/V In A High Speed Pursuit, License or Permit Required For Carrying Pistol, License Or Permit Required For Carrying Pistol (Ghost Gun), and Possession Firearm Person Convicted Crime Of Violence/Fugitive From Justice.

At 11:59 pm on Wednesday, September 20, Officer Rayner arrested Kevin Dumas, age 35, of Newport, Rhode Island for DUI of Liquor – .15 or Greater – 1st Off.

At 3:38 am on Thursday, September 21, Officer Cavallaro summoned/cited Dennis Shannon, age 52, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Beaches, Parks and Cliff Walk Closing.

DISPATCH LOG