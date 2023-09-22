Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather-dependent.

RHODE ISLAND TURNPIKE & BRIDGE AUTHORITY

September 24 – 30, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 9/25 to 9/29- 9 am to 7 pm

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 9/26 to 9/29- 7 am to 3 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

September 23 – 29, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95, at the Exit 37 interchange, temporary ramp closures possible for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-95 North, at the on-ramp from Atwells Ave., on-ramp closed for bridge work, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: I-95 South, from West River St. to Charles St., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Ashburton St., from West River St. to Charles St., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Ashburton St., from West River St. to Charles St., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for curb/sidewalk construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, through late fall, a new lane split is in place just after the lane drop from four lanes to three after the Broadway interchange. Traffic coming onto the highway from the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue on-ramps is not affected, merging onto the bridge after the split. Drivers trying to reach the South Main Street (1C) off-ramp should use the right lane.



East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave., is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.

Providence: Exit 1D (Gano St.) off I-195 West is closed for bridge work for approximately two months. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Weekend

Cumberland: I-295 South, from Diamond Hill Rd. to the Blackstone River Bridge, and I-295 North, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Diamond Hill Rd.), various shoulder closures for a new lane shift, Fri. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Cumberland: I-295 at Exit 20 (Rte. 122), travel lanes will be reduced from three lanes to two in each direction for work on the Mendon Road Bridge, Friday, Sept. 29.

Overnight

Cranston: I-95 Exit 33 (A&B) to Rte. 10 North and South, ramps closed for construction Sunday & Monday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Cranston/Johnston/ Warwick/ West Warwick: I-295 North from Exit 1 A-B to Exit 9 A-B-C and I-295 South, from Exit 9 A-B-C to Exit 1 A-B, partial right lane closed in a moving operation for rumble strip installation, Mon.-Thurs. nights 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Cumberland: I-295 South, from Diamond Hill Rd. to the Blackstone River Bridge, and I-295 North, from Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Diamond Hill Rd.), various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge demolition, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.



Hopkinton/Richmond: I-95 North and South, from CT line to Exit 9, alternating lane closures for guardrail work/ pavement markings, Sun.-Thurs. nights 8 p.m.-7 a.m.



Providence/Cranston/Warwick: I-95, from Exit 29 to Exit 34, two right lanes closed for sign work, Mon.-Tues. nights, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.



Providence: I-95 North at Exit 36A on-ramp from Blackstone St. to Public St., left lane closed for pavement repair, Sun.-Thurs. 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Providence: I-195 East at Exit 1A, alternating lane closures for overhead sign inspections, Sun.-Thurs. nights 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence: I-195 East, at Exit 1A off-ramp, right shoulder closed for bridge cleaning, Sun.-Thurs. 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



Smithfield: I-295 North before Exit 12A on-ramp to Exit 12B off-ramp, I-295 South before Exit 12B on-ramp to Exit 12A off-ramp, various lane shifts for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 27A to Exit 24B, left lane/shoulder closed 7 p.m.-3 a.m. I-95 North, from Exit 24B to Exit 27 right lane/shoulder closed 10 p.m.-3 a.m. for construction and electrical work, Mon.-Thurs. nights.

West Greenwich: I-95, on/under the Robin Hollow Rd. overpass, various shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m-5 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland/Lincoln/Smithfield/Johnston/Cranston/Warwick: I-295, from MA. line to Exit 1, various lane/on-ramp closures in a moving operation for drainage work, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: At the Rte. 146 South service roads, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Lincoln: At the Rte. 146 South service roads to I-295, on-ramp closed for brush work, Sun. and Mon. nights 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: At the Rte. 146 South service roads to I-295, road closed for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Mass. line, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to Mass. line, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, left lane closed for signal work, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), right lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect noise.



Cranston: I-295 North, in the vicinity of Phenix Ave., alternating lane closures for bridge work/construction, Sun.-Fri. nights, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overbrook Dr.), alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Route 6

Rte. 10 North, from Broadway to just past Tobey St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lane and temporary ramp closures to and from Hartford Ave. for paving, Mon. and Tues. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

Harris Ave. Bridge over Amtrak, from Delaine St. to Atwells Ave., Harris Ave. detoured for northbound traffic for bridge work, Mon.-Fri. nights, 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.

Providence: Effective Fri. night (Sept. 8), all traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge, will shift to the right until the end of the year.

Overnight

Cranston: Rte. 10 North and South to I-95 North, ramps closed for construction Tuesday & Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Johnston: Rte. 6 Hartford Ave. East and West, from Reservoir Ave. to I-295 South ramps, lane shift for striping, Sun. and Mon. nights 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Twin River Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Tues. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Breakneck Hill Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for striping, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North and South, before and after the Breakneck Hill Rd. Bridge and Twin River Bridge, left Exit closed for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Providence: Rte. 146 South, at the Mineral Spring Ave. on-ramp, on-ramp closed for construction, Thurs. night 9:30 p.m.-7 a.m.

Weekday

Johnston: Rte. 6 Hartford Ave. East and West, from Reservoir Ave. to I-295 South ramps, center lane closed/ lane shift for construction/prep Sun.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. please note: traffic shifted to outside lanes while center median work is done.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North and South, below Woonsocket Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. and Fri. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Mineral Spring Ave. Bridge and Charles St. Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East ramps, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

East Providence: Rte. 114A (Pleasant St), from the intersection of Pleasant St. and Hunts Mill Rd. to the intersection of Fall River Ave. and Ledge Rd., narrowed lanes /one way traffic for milling and paving, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.



East Providence: Rte. 114 Pawtucket Ave. North and South, below the Pedestrian Bridge from Taunton Ave. to Waterman Ave., alternaitng lane closures with possible driveway/walkways blocked for a bridge inspection, Mon. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.



North Providence: Charles St./Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.- Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Pawtucket: At the Pleasant St. and Taft St. underpasses under I-95, right shoulder closures with possible street parking restrictions for electrical work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Smithfield/Johnston/North Providence: Rte. 44, from Austin Ave. to Orms St., alternating lane closures/one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone and possible street parking restricted, driveways/walkways blocked for electrical work, Mon-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Smithfield/Johnston/North Providence/ Providence/ Pawtucket: Rte. 15, from Smith St. to Smithfield Ave., alternating one-way traffic with possible blocked driveways or walkways, excessive noise, and street parking restricted for electrical work, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Overnight

East Providence: Rte. 152 North and South, at the intersection of North Broadway and Roger Williams Ave. (before and after the bridge) alternating lane closures for milling and temporarily striping, Mon. night 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Temporary Lane shifts and frequent construction vehicles entering and exiting work zones for Drainage and electrical Work along JT Connell with traffic personnel and traffic officers assisting. Mon.-Fri 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Newport: Admiral Kalbfus – Frequent construction entering and exiting work zone for paving operations with traffic personnel and traffic officers assisting.

Newport: JT Connell Highway, JT Connell Connector and Halsey Blvd., occasional temporary lane shifts may be needed for striping, landscaping, electrical and drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closures

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., is closed nightly for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. through the month of September. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Bristol: Metacom Ave., from Kickemuit Ave. to Tupelo St., right lane closed for drainage work, Thurs. night 9 p.m.-7 a.m.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.- Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 7 North and South, between Victory Hwy. and Rte. 102, road closed for bridge work at the Nasonville Concrete Arch Bridge, until December. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Overnight

Lincoln: School St. from Kennedy Blvd. to Main St. Albiaon/Briarwood Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Thurs. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln: Rte.123 Breakneck Hill Rd., from Rte. 146 North off-ramp to Great Rd., various lane closures and alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for milling, Sun.-Thurs. nights 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Scituate: Plainfield Pke. (Rte. 14) at #355-399, various lane closures, narrowed lanes, alternating one-way traffic and frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for paving. Thurs. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 116 North, from Amica Center Blvd to Wake Robin Rd., right lane closed with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Wed.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln: School St., from Kennedy Blvd. to Main St. Albion/Briarwood Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Wed. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Woonsocket: Mendon Rd., from Cumberland Hill Rd. to Diamond Hill Rd., various shoulder closures in a moving operation with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone and possible blocked driveways/walkways for sidewalk work, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Charlestown/Richmond: Kings Factory Rd., at the Kings Factory Rd. Bridge over the Pawcatuck River just south of Rte. 91, is closed for bridge replacement through the end of the year. Follow signed detour.

Richmond: Richmond Town House Rd., from Rte. 138 to Cardinal Lane, road closed for construction Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1 South, from Robin Hollow Ln. to Tamanaco Dr., various lane closures and on-ramp closure with possible raised structures and blocked driveways/walkways for paving, Mon.-Thurs., 7 p.m.-6 a.m.



Hopkinton/Richmond: Various lane closures, narrowed lanes, alternating one-way traffic and frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for paving at the following locations, Sun.-Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.: Nooseneck Hill Rd. and Main St. (Rte. 3) from I-95 South on-ramp to Lawton Foster Rd. (Sun. night); Kingstown Rd. (Rte. 138) from #190 to #38 (Mon.-Wed. nights)

Narragansett: Rte. 1, over Rte. 108 at the Dillons Corner Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge cleaning and painting, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 6 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1 South, from Robin Hollow Ln. to Tamanaco Dr., various lane closures with possible raised structures for milling, Mon.-Wed. 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.



Narragansett: Rte. 1A Boston Neck Rd. North and South, from Conanicus Rd. to Sprague Bridge., various shoulder closures for micromilling and striping, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-7 p.m.



North Kingstown/Narragansett: Shoulder closures for construction at the following locations along Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: from South Ferri Rd. to Johnson Ave. in Narragansett; and at Hamilton Allenton Rd. and Plum Point Rd. in North Kingstown.

North Kingstown: Davisville Rd., from Patriot Dr. to Cross Park Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Richmond: Rte. 138 East, at the intersection of Richmond Townhouse Rd. and Nooseneck Rd., right shoulder closed for drainage work, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: Airport Connector, from RI TF Green International Airport to I-95, right shoulder closed for landscaping, Mon.-Fri., 7a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to the Airport entrance, various partial lane closures for sidewalk construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Weekday

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.