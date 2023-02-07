Spectacle Live will present Livingston Taylor & Tom Chapin at The JPT on Saturday, September 23, at 8 pm.

From top-40 hits “I Will Be in Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running,” to “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,” the last two recorded by his brother James, Livingston’s creative output has continued unabated. His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire. He is equally at home with a range of musical genres—folk, pop, gospel, jazz—from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performances.

Hudson Valley Troubadour Tom Chapin has covered incredible creative ground in a career that spans six decades, 26 albums, and three GRAMMY awards. In addition to his work as a recording artist and concert performer, Chapin has acted on Broadway and worked extensively in television, radio, and film.

Tickets for Livingston Taylor & Tom Chapin at the Jane Pickens Theater on Saturday, September 23 at 8 pm are $49-$79 and go on sale on Friday, February 10 at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

Spectacle Live provided the following background on each artist;

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR

Livingston Taylor by Mim Adkins 2017

Livingston Taylor picked up his first guitar at the age of 13, which began a 50-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting, and teaching. Born in Boston and raised in North Carolina, Livingston is the fourth child in a very musical family that includes Alex, James, Kate, and Hugh.

Livingston recorded his first record at the age of 18 and has continued to create well crafted, introspective, and original songs that have earned him listeners worldwide.

Livingston has never stopped performing since those early coffeehouse days, shared the stage with major artists such as Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Buffett, and Jethro Tull, and he maintains a busy concert schedule, touring internationally. He is a natural performer, peppering his shows with personal stories, anecdotes and ineffable warmth that connect him to his fans. His relaxed on-stage presence belies the depth of his musical knowledge, and fans might just as often be treated to a classic Gershwin or something from the best of Broadway.

Livingston became a professor at Berklee College of Music. in 1989, where he taught Stage Performance. He continues teaching young artists invaluable lessons learned over the course of an extensive career on the road at colleges and institutions nationally and internationally, including at The Frost School at the University of Miami, Tulane in New Orleans, Endicott College in Massachusetts, and many more. Former students include Charlie Puth, Liz Longley, and Gavin DeGraw. His book, Stage Performance, released in 2011 offers those lessons to anyone who is interested in elevating their presentation standards to professional standards.

Livingston’s 50th year of making music was celebrated by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, both declaring January 18, 2017 “Livingston Taylor Day”. A documentary film entitled “Livingston Taylor: Life is Good” was released in 2018 at national and international film festivals. It has garnered many awards, nominations, and accolades, including The Van Gogh Award for the Feature Documentary category at the Amsterdam International Film Festival. The film is currently available to the public on Amazon.

TOM CHAPIN

As a music-maker, the multi-talented singer/songwriter/guitarist has maintained two long and productive parallel careers, both as a highly respected contemporary folk artist and as a pioneer in the field of children’s music. In both roles, Chapin has established a reputation for insightful, heartfelt songcraft and effortlessly charismatic live performances. He continues to engage the hearts, minds, and imaginations of young listeners with witty, life-affirming original songs delivered in a sophisticated array of musical styles. In either format, Chapin’s infectious songs, sterling musicianship and personal warmth consistently shine through, whether he’s performing on record or in a concert hall, an outdoor festival, a school, in front of a symphony orchestra or in an intimate coffeehouse.

The New York Times called Chapin “one of the great personalities in contemporary folk music,” while Billboard called him “the best family artist around” and described him as “totally captivating.” Parents magazine stated, “Nobody today is writing and performing better kids’ songs than Tom Chapin.”

The son of noted jazz drummer and teacher Jim Chapin and the grandson of author/critic Kenneth Burke and portrait painter James Chapin, Tom grew up in a family that encouraged artistic pursuits. He began performing professionally as a teenager in the early 1960s, playing in Greenwich Village folk clubs alongside his siblings Harry and Steve as The Chapin Brothers. In 1971, he began a five-year run as the host of the Emmy- and Peabody award-winning ABC-TV children’s series Make A Wish. Chapin and his songs were also featured in the seminal 1970 documentary film Blue Water, White Death, for which he spent six months sailing the Indian Ocean searching for great white sharks.

Chapin launched his solo recording career with 1976’s Life Is Like That. It was the first of a string of albums that further established his reputation as both a gifted storyteller and a natural entertainer, winning him an uncommonly loyal fan base in the process. He also continued to venture into other creative areas, playing the lead role in the hit Broadway musical Pump Boys and Dinettes, working off-Broadway as musical director of both Cotton Patch Gospel and Harry Chapin: Lies and Legends, and serving as host of TV’s National Geographic Explorer. He’s also written and performed satirical topical songs for National Public Radio’s Morning Edition and had a cameo role as the Vice-Presidential candidate in Jonathan Damme’s 2004 remake of The Manchurian Candidate.

Tom Chapin’s latest adult CD, AT THE TURNING POINT, his 26th, was recorded live in concert in December 2017. Its release commemorates the 30th anniversary of his band recording and touring together. The bands joy in performing is evident in concert and comes through in this live recording. Says Chapin “These are songs of mine that still resonate with me, tunes I love to sing and share.” His strengths as writer, performer and storyteller are reflected in the wide range of styles and subjects he covers. “Befitting his several decades as a troubadour, Chapin’s songs sound practically made for cozy evenings around a fireplace.” – Elmore Magazine.

Chapin’s latest family release is The Incredible Flexible You, a collection of 12 songs that help young listeners navigate the tricky waters of social interaction. It’s ʻA Songbag of Social Clues’ Each tune is designed for preschool and early elementary children with social cognitive challenges, and their parents and teachers, too. It won a Parents’ Choice Gold Award, a Family Choice Award, a Mom’s Choice Gold Award, and a Creative Child CD of the Year Award.

Chapin also serves as narrator of a series of children’s books, three of which, Mama Don’t Allow, There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly and The Train They Call The City Of New Orleans, have won GRAMMY awards in the Best Spoken Word Album for Children category.

Simon and Schuster have released two children’s books based upon his songs, and a third is in the works. The Library Book, based upon Library Song, written with Michael Mark, was released in 2017. His previous release is The Backwards Birthday Party, written by Chapin and John Forster.

Chapin is a powerful advocate on behalf of a variety of charitable causes. He is a board member of WhyHunger, the organization which the artist’s older brother, the late singer songwriter/activist Harry Chapin, founded (as World Hunger Year) in the 1970s. He also remains active in a variety of environmental causes, as well as efforts on behalf of music and the arts in our public schools.

“I’m at that place in my life where I follow what interests me,” Chapin concludes. “I still love the guitar, I still love to sing, and I still love the thrill of creation: a good song, a good recording, a good concert. I feel blessed to be my own boss, creating my own material and performing for so many different audiences, ages and generations.”