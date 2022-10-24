Spectacle Live today announced that they will present The Moody Blues’ John Lodge Performs Days of Future Passed at The JPT on Sunday, February 26 at 7 pm.

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, is bringing his new show, ‘Performs Days of Future Passed’ to the USA.

Tickets for The Moody Blues’ John Lodge Performs Days of Future Passed at The JPT on Sunday, February 26th at 7 pm are $69-$99 and go on sale Friday, October 28th at 10 am at www.janepickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

JOHN LODGE

John Lodge is bass guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for the iconic Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 inductees, The Moody Blues. Songwriter of such mega Moody Blues hits from “Ride My See-Saw,” to “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock and Roll Band),” “Isn’t Life Strange” and many more. Lodge has been performing and recording with The Moody Blues for more than five decades, selling in excess of 70 million albums, as well as releasing his three solo albums ‘Natural Avenue’, ’10,000 Light Years Ago’ and ‘B Yond’. Lodge has been voted one of the “10 most influential bass players on the planet,” and has been the recipient of many awards, including ASCAP (American Society of Composers and Publishers), an Ivor Novello Award, a Lifetime Achievement Award from Prog Magazine, to name just a few.

The new show, based around the simple tale of ‘a day in the life of an everyday man’, will highlight all that made ‘Days of Future Passed’ the ground-breaking album that it was – arguably the start of Progressive Rock. It retains the core emotion of the original album and recreates its incredible orchestration, but at the same time it also brings in a modern feel thanks to the great strides in modern fidelity, and the maturity that comes with the passing of the years. Listen to ‘Nights in White Satin’, ‘Tuesday Afternoon’, ‘Peak Hour’, and more fill the room, and you will be taken back to 1967, but at the same time, you will hear what John has brought to this new version in his vocals, bass and harmonies, and how he sees the album 55 years later. In its own way, it can also be said to be a reflection of John’s own life…

The electrifying show will also feature a selection of John’s classic hits such as ‘Ride My See-Saw’, ‘Isn’t Life Strange’, ‘I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)’, and more. The latter two were hit singles on the Moody Blues’ album ’Seventh Sojourn’, an album that spent 5 weeks at Number 1 on Billboard and is currently celebrating its 50th Anniversary. Come and be taken back to the live Moody Blues shows of the past, with songs you love, featuring John Lodge, and including tributes to all his bandmates.

Joining John on stage are his ’10,000 Light Years Band’, long term collaborator Alan Hewitt (Music Director and Keyboards) and Billy Ashbaugh (Drums) from the Moody Blues touring band, together with Duffy King (Guitars) and Jason Charboneau (Cello). Jon Davison of YES will also be joining them for his special renditions of ‘Nights in White Satin’ and ‘Tuesday Afternoon’, plus the magical voice of Graeme Edge.

TICKET INFORMATION

