Dar Williams, a singer-songwriter known for her bouquets of optimism and melodies that alternate between beguiling lightness and understated gravity, will be performing at the Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center in Newport, Rhode Island on Friday, March 24 at 8 pm.

Williams believes that everyone has the power and ability to achieve, and encourages people to embrace life as it comes. She rose to fame in the mid-90s Boston music scene and has toured internationally, including with Joan Baez.

Tickets for the show, presented by Spectacle Live, are $39-$59 and go on sale on Friday, January 6 at 10 am here.

In late February of 2020, she cut the title tune in Woodstock with bassist Gail Ann Dorsey and Larry Campbell, who produced the track and played guitars, pedal steel and twangy baritone guitar. When told they had to postpone a mid-March mixing date, Campbell said he wasn’t feeling well anyway. Turns out he’d contracted a serious case of COVID-19. That was a clear sign that at some point, you have to meet life where it meets you …the common thread throughout that these songs, the willingness to meet life as it arrives.



Dar Williams’ lyrics contain bouquets of optimism, delivered on melodies alternating between beguiling lightness and understated gravity. Williams strongly believes that all of us possess our own power and ability to achieve, and she rejects the exceptionalism that encourages us to “admire that yonder star,” while making us feel small and insignificant; unworthy of shining on our own but hoping to catch enough distant light to inspire some tiny accomplishment. Williams has always been very interested in how to control our future and this album has to do with the fact that at some point, you just can’t.



Dar Williams was always in the right place at the right time for the success she’s had over a 25+-year career. She rose out of the vibrant mid-90’s Boston scene, inspired by the eclectic influences of alt-rockers, Berklee jazz musicians, slam poets, and folk artists, like Patty Griffith, Melissa Ferrick, the Throwing Muses, Vance Gilbert, and Jonatha Brooke. After a year of touring non-stop with her first album, The Honesty Room, in 1994, she was invited by Joan Baez to tour in Europe and The United States.



“Good and bad things happen, and it’s not necessarily a reward or indictment. I’ve just got to meet it.” Williams observes. “Like, I’m bringing my whole life to this moment; it will surprise me, challenge me, show me where I was wrong, even make a fool out of me, but my job is to show up and not take adversity personally. Real happiness doesn’t have to feel like Snoopy dancing with Woodstock; it can just be knowing you have the resilience to meet whatever comes to you. I will call that a good life.”

The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center is a world-class art house cinema located in Washington Square in the historic center of Newport, Rhode Island. As the only movie house in downtown Newport, The JPT is a film and event space with a sense of style based on history. The JPT does not just show films but creates experiences. In addition to screening films on a daily basis, the theater also hosts live music, parties and performances.

The JPT Newport is housed in a historic building that was built in 1834 as a church and has shown films since the silent days of the 1920s. The business is operated as a for profit business. The Friends of The Jane Pickens Theater, a non-profit 501(3)(c), exists to fund local educational film programming. www.janepickens.com

Spectacle Live was founded in 2012 to provide performing arts venues throughout New England with expert services in venue operations, booking and programming, venue and event marketing, venue programming and operational management, consulting, and event production. Since its founding, Spectacle Live has worked with more than a dozen New England venues on facility management, and in promoting, marketing, and producing hundreds of concerts, comedy, civic, educational, theatrical, and family entertainment events. Spectacle Live has also been a valuable consulting partner to municipalities and non-profit venue owners, developers, programmers, and operators.