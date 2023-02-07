Carbon Leaf coming to The JPT

Spectacle Live today announced that they will present Carbon Leaf at Jane Pickens Theater (The JPT) on Friday, May 5th, at 8 pm.

Carbon Leaf, founded at Randolph-Macon College in 1992, has been a staple in the music industry for over three decades. Their self-releasing and touring led to a critical and commercial breakthrough with Vanguard Records in 2004. The band eventually returned to their DIY roots, acting as their own label, distributor, and manager, releasing a successful series of direct-to-fan concerts and studio records.

Tickets for Carbon Leaf at The JPT on Friday, May 5 at 8 pm are priced between $29-$49 and go on sale on Friday, February 10th at 10 am. They can be purchased online at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

CARBON LEAF

“One of the big questions we found ourselves grappling with as a band was, ‘How do you actually make any kind of a difference in society today?’” says Privett. “And I don’t think you can do that without first looking inwards—to yourself, your family, your friends—and figuring out what your values truly are.”

After nearly ten years of self-releasing and grinding it out on the road (both as headliners and as guests appearing on bills alongside the likes of Dave Matthews Band, O.A.R., Jason Mraz, Blues Traveler, and Guster, among others), the band signed with Vanguard Records in 2004 for their critical and commercial breakthrough, Indian Summer, which yielded a Top 5 hit at AAA radio and garnered rave reviews everywhere from The Washington Post to WXPN. While the band would go on to release two more similarly well-received albums with Vanguard, it soon became obvious to everyone that independence wasn’t simply an ideal for Carbon Leaf, but rather an integral part of their DNA, and so in 2010, the band parted ways with the label in order to return to their DIY roots and take complete and total control of their career. Acting as their own label, distributor, and manager, the band cut new versions of all three Vanguard albums in order to regain the rights to the recordings, launched their own festival, and began releasing a successful series of direct-to-fan concert films, livestreams, and studio records leading up to the first installment of the Gathering series in 2018.