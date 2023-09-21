We’ve got everything from punk to bluegrass this week in “Six Picks,” out weekly column of the best in local music. With more rain expected this weekend, check the links for outdoor shows for storm-related updates.

Friday and Sunday: Legendary Irish rocker Van Morrison is set to play two nights at the Providence Performing Arts Center this weekend after postponing the shows last May. Expect to hear “Van the Man” play a good number of rock, blues, and county covers on this tour, along with a few classic originals. Shana Morrison opens. Click here for details.

Friday: Only a few tickets remain for Toad the Wet Sprocket Friday night at the Jane Pickens Film and Events Center in Newport. The popular 90s band is known for hits like “Walk on the Ocean,” “All I Want,” and “Fall Down.” Read our interview with bassist Dean Dinning here to learn more about what they’ve been up to lately. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Columbus Theater in Providence hosts Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band for a special show Saturday night. The band will likely feature tunes from Ritter’s new album Spectral Lines and more. Jake Blount opens at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: RI Music Hall of Fame inductees Neutral Nation hit the Ocean Mist stage in Wakefield in all their punk rock glory Saturday night for a show guaranteed to rock the iconic seaside venue. We Own Land open around 9PM. Click here for details.

All Weekend: The RI Bluegrass Alliance hosts the annual Ocean State Bluegrass Festival and Pick-Nic beginning Friday afternoon and running through Sunday. The festival, held at Frerichs Farm in Warren features some of the best bluegrass around with bands Stoneface Mountain, Hope Valley Volunteers and the Hosmer Mountain Boys, along with workshops, camping, and great food. Click here for details.

Sunday: Intention Fest is a unique event at Saugatucket Veterans’ Memorial Park in Wakefield, celebrating wellness and peace. The event features yoga, meditation, a drumming circle, healthy eats, and “music under the tree” with Kerry “Peace” Wholey, Devin and Meg, and Paul DiMartino. NOTE: Rain date is October 1. Check the Intention Fest Facebook page here for updates. Click here for details.