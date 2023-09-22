Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Harvest Fair is returning on September 30 and October 1 for its 49th year of fall festivities. A seasonal favorite on Aquidneck Island, Harvest Fair brings the community together at the Norman Bird Sanctuary for a weekend of family-friendly fun, including hayrides, children’s games, live music, Ragged Island beer, and more! During the 2023 Harvest Fair, 12 food vendors and 29 crafters will supply a wide range of local and hand-crafted goods.

This year, the Norman Bird Sanctuary is proud to collaborate with 11th Hour Racing to make Harvest Fair a more sustainable and educational event. These efforts include a water filling station to eliminate plastic beverage containers, zero waste demonstrations to educate attendees on best practices they can use at home, reduced food and vendor waste, composting, and more to promote sustainability in support of our island ecosystem.

“Part of what makes this event so special is that it highlights the beautiful 300 acres we protect for the benefit of wildlife and the public,” says Norman Bird Sanctuary Executive Director, Kaity Ryan. “11th Hour Racing is a valuable partner in supporting those efforts. We are thrilled to team up with 11th Hour Racing to make Harvest Fair a green event.”

“A portion of 11th Hour Racing’s work on Aquidneck Island centers on increasing composting demand, services, and capacity,” said Michelle Carnevale, president of 11th Hour Racing. “Composting is a critical part of our strategy because it directly impacts ocean health by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, building healthy soil, and reducing our reliance on synthetic fertilizers, which pollute our waterways.”

The Pennfield School will also be joining the Norman Bird Sanctuary at Harvest Fair to provide a group of Green Team volunteers who will be volunteering at the Zero Waste stations to guide guests on the proper disposal of waste.

The Norman Bird Sanctuary is currently looking for additional volunteers to join in the fun and help support Harvest Fair. Whether that be running children’s games, overseeing the mud pit, or even helping to dress Scarecrows, there are many fun ways to give back and support this community event. “Since our first Harvest Fair 49 years ago, volunteers have made it all possible,” says Kaity Ryan. “Volunteering is a fun way to get involved, give back, and connect with friends old and new.”

Volunteers receive free entry to the fair, a tee-shirt, and a $5 game ticket or $5 raffle ticket for the Crafters Basket Raffle. For those interested in volunteering at the 2023 Harvest Fair, the Norman Bird Sanctuary would like you to please fill out the volunteer application.