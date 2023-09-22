A new season of Arts Around the Fire, a free, monthly networking event for supporters of the arts, begins Wednesday, October 18, 2023. The events are hosted by the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (“ACA”) and the season’s first guest will be German pianist and Newport resident, Clemens Teufel.

Teufel has announced the creation of a year-round, arts-inspired music series titled the Puddingstone Festival, which will combine performing and non-performing arts in an approachable 19th -century-style salon. Teufel envisions Newport as a center of culture with music and art, accessible to the widest audience possible.

The event will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at The Parlor, 200 Broadway, in Newport. Arts Around the Fire is an opportunity for artists, writers, performers, and audiences to engage with colleagues about events affecting the cultural community and to learn about new ideas and current arts projects. All are welcome and no reservations are required. The ACA welcomes new supporters to its organization; see the website for details on how to become a member: www.newportarts.org.