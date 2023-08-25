RI VegFest, Rhode Island’s only fully vegan festival, will again host their annual “RI Vegtoberfest” at Trinity Beer Garden, located at Biltmore Park in downtown Providence, on Saturday, September 23, 2023 (rain date is September 24th).

This fun, one-day celebration of compassionate plant-based living is proudly sponsored by Bootstrap Compost, World Centric, and Sam’s Solutions, and will feature sampling from restaurants, breweries, a distillery, and a kombucha brand, alongside a marketplace with vegan products available for sale and non-profits sharing their missions.



RI Vegtoberfest’s line-up includes: Plant City, Like No Udder, PiANTA Vegan Restaurant, SoCo Vedge, Wild Heart Vegan Bakery, RastaRant, Gym N’ Juice, JA Patty, Sarcastic Sweets, Basil & Bunny, Casa Azul, Born From Pain Vegan Foods, The Pissed Pepper, Nourished, Lucy Juicy, Fieldstone Kombucha, Pivotal Brewing Co., Narragansett Beer, Bully Boy Distillers, Proclamation Ale, Moniker Brewery, Trinity Brewhouse, High Tide Mushroom Farm, Daniel Kern Art, Emerald City Plant Shop, The Broke Girl Beauty Company, Kay’s Curries, Sacred Flame, Soul Good Confections, Vegan Power Co., Beth Bakes, Ink Fish Books, Stay Vocal, Caribe & Co., Pop’s Famous Guac, Huetown, The Riley Farm Rescue, and Sowa Goat Sanctuary.



These carefully curated vendors and exhibitors will be sampling food and drink, selling vegan products, and sharing educational information about plant-based living. RI Vegtoberfest is also fully compostable, and Bootstrap Compost and World Centric will be on site helping ensure that waste is collected and sorted for composting. In 2022, Vegtoberfest’s composting efforts diverted nearly 400 lbs of waste from the landfill.



Tickets are available in advance for all three sessions: 11:00, 1:30, and 4:00 pm, at www.rivegfest.com, but are likely to sell out and may not be available at the door.