FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

  No local meetings are scheduled.
  See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

  No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music By Mel from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Carlos: The Santana Journey global premiere at 4:30 pm
  • Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
  • The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Local Government

  No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.