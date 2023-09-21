FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
What’s Up Interview: Dean Dinning of Toad the Wet Sprocket, playing Jane Pickens Friday, Sept. 22
Band known for hits “Walk on the Ocean,” “Fall Down,” and “All I Want” is coming to Newport
Toad The Wet Sprocket is coming to The JPT on September 22
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff
- 11 am to 4 pm: Games, Gamblers & Cartomancers: The New Cardsharps at Mount Vernon House
- 5:30 pm to 8 pm: Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County’s Growing Together
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Newport Wine & Food Dinner at Cara
- 6 pm: Pennfield Family Movie Night at The Pennfield School
- 7 pm: Women Folk in Concert at Common Fence Point Arts & Wellness Community Center
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- CFP Arts & Wellness Community Center: Mary Pierce, Margi Gianquinto and Kat Wallace- Women Folk in Concert at 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Toad The Wet Sprocket live at 8 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am, DJ from 11:30 am to 1 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Dean Petrella at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Movement + Color: Gallery Sitka’s latest exhibition opens on Sept. 23
New Exhibit by Kate Huntington at Gallery Sitka/Newport
RI VegFest’s ‘RI Vegtoberfest’ returns to Trinity Beer Garden on Sept. 23
This fun, one-day celebration of compassionate plant-based living will feature sampling from restaurants, breweries, a distillery, and a kombucha brand, alongside a marketplace with vegan products available for sale and non-profits sharing their missions.
Conexion Latina Newport to host Festival Latino in Newport on Sept. 23
Conexion Latina Newport (CLN) announces that they will be hosting their inaugural FESTIVAL LATINO on Saturday, September 23rd, from 12 PM -6 PM at the Great Friends Meeting House.
Livingston Taylor & Tom Chapin coming to The JPT on Sept. 23
Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 10 at 10 am.
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 9 am to 12 pm: Walk to End Alzheimer’s Newport at Fort Adams State Park
- 9:30 am to 4:30 pm: Fall Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary (Rescheduled to October 7 – 8)
- 10 am to 12 pm: NPAC Theater Open House
- 11 am: Rocket Adventure Day! at Miantonomi Memorial Park
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 4 pm: Newport International Polo Series at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Studio Showing of Works in Progress at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Livingston Taylor and Tom Chapin live at 8 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Blistering Ego at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty from 8:30 pm to 11:55 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, Juicebox Duo from 9 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: John & Joanne from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live Music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Ruby Mac & Mell and Friends from 4:30 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Things To Do
- Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Youngtimers at Fort Adams
- 9:30 am to 4:30 pm: Fall Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary (Rescheduled to October 7 – 8)
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 10 am to 4 pm: One to One Fall 2023
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 4 pm to 6 pm: Choreographed Ballroom Dancing
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music By Mel from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Carlos: The Santana Journey global premiere at 4:30 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
