Spectacle Live today announced that they will present Toad the Wet Sprocket on Friday, September 22 at 8 pm at The JPT Film & Event Center in Newport.

Toad the Wet Sprocket, an American alternative rock band formed in Santa Barbara, California, in 1986, is still making new music and touring with the same spirit of unwavering independence that started it all over three decades ago.

Spectacle Live shares the following blurb about the band;

The band is thankful for the continued help and enthusiastic support of their fans, which helped spur the release of All You Want and also serves as inspiration for the band to not only tour and play live, but to continue to make new original music together. They continue to support their most recent release, Starting Now (2021), as well as their previous album New Constellation (2013), and EP The Architect of Ruin (2015). Toad the Wet Sprocket share in the kind of musical chemistry that can only come from meeting in high school and writing, recording, and touring on albums over the course of time. After Bread & Circus, they followed with Pale in 1990, fear in ’91, Dulcinea in 1994, and Coil in 1997, as well as some compilations along the way. While most will still feel the comforting familiarity of the Billboard-charting hits, “Walk on the Ocean”, “All I Want”, “Something’s Always Wrong”, and “Fall Down”, fans will also be well familiar with tracks with lyrics that resonate for so many life milestones like “The Moment”, “I Will Not Take These Things for Granted”, “Transient Whales” and so many more.

Tickets for Toad the Wet Sprocket at The JPT Film & Event Center on Friday, September 22 at 8pm are $79-$99 and go on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.

