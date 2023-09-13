Gallery Sitka’s latest exhibition, “Movement + Color” opens with a reception on Saturday, September 23, 2-4pm at Gallery Sitka on the corner of Spring and Franklin Streets. “Movement + Color” is by Bristol, RI based artist, Kate Huntington.

Kate shares, “In this exhibit, I’ll share a variety of paintings – both seascapes and figures. Many people will be able to pick out Aquidneck Island locations: Second Beach, Surfers’ End, a view of Newport Harbor from Ft. Adams. My paintings have movement to them, whether that is a landscape or a figure; I don’t have a formula, I work with gesture and feeling. I want the viewer to feel an emotional connection – but perhaps may not know exactly why. I see my paintings as alive – with movement – and that actually is how I paint them. I work in a patchwork, as a dabber. Simultaneously, I work all over the canvas, keeping the entire painting alive. And color! I love color! I challenge myself to play with texture and color – and have fun with it. I want that feeling to be for me and for the viewer.”

A life-drawing instructor at the historic Providence Art Club, Kate Huntington has deep Rhode Island roots. Huntington grew up in Providence and began painting and drawing in her very early years. During her formative years, she was a protégé of Italian artist, Antonio Dattorro. A RISD scholarship recipient, Huntington has worked as a representational painter based in the Providence, RI area continuously since 1976.

Huntington’s work is now shown in and about New England in galleries and museums and featured in several distinguished books. Her paintings and drawings are found in numerous national and international private and corporate collections.

Kate’s paintings were featured in various scenes on the award-winning Showtime TV drama “Brotherhood” and films including “The Maiden Heist”, “The Lightkeepers”, and Richard Gere’s “Hachi, a Dog’s Tale”. She was a member of The Copley Society in Boston (2007-2016) and The Art League of RI (2000-2012).

Kate works out of her Bristol, RI studio. Working on a variety of subjects, her true passion lies in the human figure. In 1992, after seeing a need for affordable open-life drawing sessions in RI, she opened her studio to members of the local art community for the study of the portrait and figurative work. Hundreds of students have taken part in the classes over 28 years.

Gallery Sitka owner, Tamar Russell Brown notes, “Years ago, while I was in college, I worked for Mary Ann Rossoni. She would take me to life drawing classes at Kate’s house. Kate is what I would call a real artist — she has made her life all about art, painting her way through the years! I was thrilled to be able to introduce her to the Louisa Gould Gallery on Martha’s Vineyard twenty years ago and am now thrilled we are able to represent Kate in her home state!”

Additional information on Kate Huntington and her work can be found at Gallery Sitka – Kate Huntington.

At a Glance

WHAT: “Movement + Color” by Kate Huntington Art Opening and Reception at Gallery Sitka

WHEN: Opening Reception: Saturday, September 23, 2-4 PM; Show through October 18, Gallery hours: Everyday 11-5

WHERE: 227 Spring St., Newport, RI (corner of Franklin)

INFO: Open to all, free admission, GallerySitka.com

