With the growing number of Hispanics living, working, and raising families in Newport County, Conexion Latina Newport (CLN) will host its first-ever Festival Latino.

“The Festival is one of our many efforts to create a sense of belonging and civic involvement for our community members, and celebrate the very hard-working Latino community that has grown exponentially in Newport County over the past several years, and are the backbone of the service and tourism industries that are vital to Newport’s economy,” CLN says in a press release. “We invite all to come celebrate with live music from local bands, DJs, dance performances and lessons, delicious food, vendors, non-profit organizations, games, activities, and much more”.

“Our community has so much beauty and culture to share, and we feel that they are underappreciated and definitely deserve a celebration,” says Rebekah Gomez, Executive Director of Conexion Latina Newport in a statement. “If Newport can continue to celebrate St Patrick’s Day after all these years, I think it is time to celebrate the new workforce that supports and sustains this city.”

When: Saturday, September 23rd, from12 PM – 6 PM

Where: Great Friends Meeting House, 21 Farewell St, Newport, RI

For more information: Call 401-585-8165 or email CLN02840@gmail.com