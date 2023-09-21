Meet your new best friend, Monty – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Monty, a 4-year-old male pup, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

“Monty has ears for days and will greet you with happy tail wags and wet kisses,” the Potter League for Animals shares on its website. “He’s an athletic guy and would love an active home to run around and play in. He’d also be happy with some older kiddos that’ll play along with him. He’s more than adorable so please come in to meet him today”!

Apply to adopt Monty here or head to the Potter League for Animals Animal Care & Adoption Center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown.