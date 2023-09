Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, September 21 through 7 am on Friday, September 22.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 3:38 am on Thursday, September 21, Officer Cavallaro summoned/cited Dennis Shannon, age 52, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Beaches, Parks and Cliff Walk Closing.

DISPATCH LOG