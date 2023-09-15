This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.

🍻 In light of this Saturday’s forecasted hurricane, organizers of the 2nd Annual Newport Oktoberfest have made the decision to postpone this year’s Newport Oktoberfest to Saturday, September 28, 2024. Read More

🙏 Due to the likelihood of rain and stormy conditions from Hurricane Lee on Saturday, and possible residual effects on Sunday, the memorial concert that was planned for Jim Gillis at King Park is being postponed until June 2024. More Info

🚢 The weather has also canceled a few cruise ship visits – the MS Vista has canceled its visit on Saturday and the Aurora has canceled its visit on Sunday, according to Discover Newport.

🐎 The match between Team USA and South Africa at Newport Polo on Saturday is still on schedule. “If the forecast deteriorates, the match will be postponed to Sunday at 5 pm – our standing raindate,” Newport Polo shares on its website.

🛥️ The Newport International Boat Show is open and runs through Sunday (10 am to 6 pm on Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday). The Show has an array of in-water and on-land exhibits for all to enjoy, plus marine products, services, and accessories. Over 15 acres and 6 show sites for all to enjoy! Tickets are available online for parking, admission, and seminars, click here to purchase.

Organizers are continuing to track the progression of the storm and say that they will continue to monitor and provide updates as they gain more relevant information. This event is a rain-or-shine event; so dress accordingly.

The following changes have been made to programming and/or transportation at the Newport International Boat Show:

“Due to the uncertainty of the storm impact, unfortunately, we are canceling the Freedom Boat Club In-Water Power Training taking place Thursday, Sept 14th through Sunday, Sept 17th. For those who have purchased this training course in advance, please email Katie Cardareli at kate4msi@gmail.com”

“The Jamestown Ferry will run this Thursday, Sept. 14th to and from the Boat Show. But due to the storm, service will be canceled Friday, Sept. 15th through Sunday, Sept. 17th.”

👉 On a non-weather update, Simply New England made a stunning video on the recent renovations at Rosecliff.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from Sept. 15, 2:00 PM until Sept. 16, 8:00 PM

Today: NNE wind 13 to 18 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 19 to 22 kt, with gusts as high as 31 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:25 am | Sunset: 6:55 pm | 12 hours and 29 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:43 am & 8:55 pm | Low tide at 2:07 am & 2:19 pm.

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am

THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP

Nineteen stories were published on Thursday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.

After a deluge of rain, flooding, sinkholes and tornadoes this week, New England is about to face Hurricane Lee.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

September 08, 2023

There are thousands of dams across New England and many were built decades if not centuries ago, often to help power textile mills, store water or supply irrigation to farms.

We can’t begin to tell you how incredibly special Zack is. Quite simply, Zack is a big, black senior cat. He is quite rotund, actually

Aaron Judge hit a grand slam, DJ LeMahieu broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI double, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 8-5 on Thursday night to split a doubleheader.

Days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a likely tornado in New England could be a prelude to something more dangerous lurking offshore — Hurricane Lee.

By Rep. Megan L. Cotter

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been an enigma for Bill Belichick in his matchups with the Patriots.

Donation marks the largest gift in CCRI Foundation’s history, ranking among top donations to community colleges nationally this year

WHAT’S UP THIS WEEKEND

Newport International Boat Show, Fall for Lucy’s Hearth, Belfast with Turas, Newport Polo, and more!

Gates Open September 14th at 10 a.m.

This annual juried exhibition showcases creative achievement at all studio levels, from introductory to advanced, in a wide variety of media.

