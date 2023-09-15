This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.
Friday, September 15, 2023 | Reading Time: 7 minutes
🍻 In light of this Saturday’s forecasted hurricane, organizers of the 2nd Annual Newport Oktoberfest have made the decision to postpone this year’s Newport Oktoberfest to Saturday, September 28, 2024. Read More
🙏 Due to the likelihood of rain and stormy conditions from Hurricane Lee on Saturday, and possible residual effects on Sunday, the memorial concert that was planned for Jim Gillis at King Park is being postponed until June 2024. More Info
🚢 The weather has also canceled a few cruise ship visits – the MS Vista has canceled its visit on Saturday and the Aurora has canceled its visit on Sunday, according to Discover Newport.
🐎 The match between Team USA and South Africa at Newport Polo on Saturday is still on schedule. “If the forecast deteriorates, the match will be postponed to Sunday at 5 pm – our standing raindate,” Newport Polo shares on its website.
🛥️ The Newport International Boat Show is open and runs through Sunday (10 am to 6 pm on Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday). The Show has an array of in-water and on-land exhibits for all to enjoy, plus marine products, services, and accessories. Over 15 acres and 6 show sites for all to enjoy! Tickets are available online for parking, admission, and seminars, click here to purchase.
Organizers are continuing to track the progression of the storm and say that they will continue to monitor and provide updates as they gain more relevant information. This event is a rain-or-shine event; so dress accordingly.
The following changes have been made to programming and/or transportation at the Newport International Boat Show:
- “Due to the uncertainty of the storm impact, unfortunately, we are canceling the Freedom Boat Club In-Water Power Training taking place Thursday, Sept 14th through Sunday, Sept 17th. For those who have purchased this training course in advance, please email Katie Cardareli at kate4msi@gmail.com”
- “The Jamestown Ferry will run this Thursday, Sept. 14th to and from the Boat Show. But due to the storm, service will be canceled Friday, Sept. 15th through Sunday, Sept. 17th.”
👉 On a non-weather update, Simply New England made a stunning video on the recent renovations at Rosecliff.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
- Hurricane Local Statement
- High Surf Advisory until September 17, 08:00 AM EDT
- Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 21 mph.
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
- 7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Small Craft Advisory in effect from Sept. 15, 2:00 PM until Sept. 16, 8:00 PM
- Today: NNE wind 13 to 18 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: N wind 19 to 22 kt, with gusts as high as 31 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:25 am | Sunset: 6:55 pm | 12 hours and 29 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 8:43 am & 8:55 pm | Low tide at 2:07 am & 2:19 pm.
- Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
- 10 am to 11 am: Arboretum Tour: Bellevue House
- 10 am to 6 pm: Newport International Boat Show at Newport Yachting Center Marina
- 10 am to 6 pm: Newport Brokerage Boat Show at Safe Harbor Newport
- 11 am: Sip, Shop, & Celebrate Fall at J. McLaughlin
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Zelenskyy’s Former Press Secretary to Speak at Central Baptist Church
- 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Duckhorn Wine Dinner at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Oppenheimer at 3 pm
- Landing: Chelley Knight & The Dope Things at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 9 pm to 11:55 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 am to 1 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP
Nineteen stories were published on Thursday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.
Hurricane Lee to strike weather-worn New England after heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes
After a deluge of rain, flooding, sinkholes and tornadoes this week, New England is about to face Hurricane Lee.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Obituary: Anne M Pacheco
September 08, 2023
Recent floods heighten concerns that New England dams may not be built for climate-induced storms
There are thousands of dams across New England and many were built decades if not centuries ago, often to help power textile mills, store water or supply irrigation to farms.
Zack: The adorable feline with a ‘beefy physique” awaits you at Potter League
We can’t begin to tell you how incredibly special Zack is. Quite simply, Zack is a big, black senior cat. He is quite rotund, actually
Aaron Judge hits grand slam to help Yankees beat Red Sox 8-5 for doubleheader split
Aaron Judge hit a grand slam, DJ LeMahieu broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI double, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 8-5 on Thursday night to split a doubleheader.
After days of heavy rain and flash flooding in New England, Hurricane Lee is up next
Days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a likely tornado in New England could be a prelude to something more dangerous lurking offshore — Hurricane Lee.
Opinion – Speaking for the trees: RI needs new path for forest stewardship
By Rep. Megan L. Cotter
Unbeaten in 4 starts vs. Patriots, Dolphins’ Tagovailoa brings NFL’s top offense into latest matchup
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been an enigma for Bill Belichick in his matchups with the Patriots.
$5 million donation from Bally’s will help CCRI launch new programming in the gaming and hospitality industries
Donation marks the largest gift in CCRI Foundation’s history, ranking among top donations to community colleges nationally this year
WHAT’S UP THIS WEEKEND
What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 14 – 17
Newport International Boat Show, Fall for Lucy’s Hearth, Belfast with Turas, Newport Polo, and more!
52nd Annual Newport International Boat Show officially kicks off the 2023 boat show season
Gates Open September 14th at 10 a.m.
Salve’s BOSS Show 2023 runs at Hamilton Gallery Sept. 14-17
This annual juried exhibition showcases creative achievement at all studio levels, from introductory to advanced, in a wide variety of media.
