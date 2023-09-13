A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Newport and its surrounding areas, effective from 5 pm on September 13, 2023, until 1 am on September 14, 2023. This alert signifies that tropical storm-force winds are possible within this region within the next 48 hours.

Wind Forecast: The latest local forecast indicates winds below tropical storm force, with peak wind forecasts ranging from 25 to 35 mph and gusts potentially reaching 50 mph. There is a potential for winds of 39 to 57 mph, posing a threat to property.

Preparations: Residents are urged to prepare for limited wind damage, securing lightweight objects, and taking measures to protect their property. Efforts to safeguard property should already be underway, and residents are advised to act promptly to complete preparations before hazardous winds arrive.

Potential Impacts: Anticipated impacts include damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Additionally, many large tree limbs may break off, with some trees snapping or uprooting, especially in shallow-rooted areas. Roads may become impassable due to debris, and hazardous driving conditions on bridges and elevated roadways are expected. Scattered power and communications outages may also occur.

Storm Surge: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding in this scenario. Residents should be aware of rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents.

Flooding Rain: A Flood Watch is in effect with peak rainfall amounts of around 1 inch expected. There is potential for localized flooding from heavy rain, prompting a few evacuations and causing rivers and tributaries to rise with swifter currents.

Tornadoes: The situation is unfavorable for tornadoes, and no tornadoes are expected at this time.

Residents in Newport are advised to stay informed by monitoring local forecasts and following the instructions of local officials. For more information and updates, visit the National Weather Service website.

Stay safe and prepared as Newport braces for the approaching tropical storm conditions.