What Sold: 13 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 24 – 28)
Here’s a look at what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.
Newport City Council, School Committee to host a joint workshop on Rogers High School on Aug. 7
The meeting is open to the public and will take place in the cafeteria at Pell Elementary School.
Newport Jazz Festival announces late substitution – Branford Marsalis to perform Friday, August 4
Saxophonist to replace Kamasi Washington for quartet set and will join Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Walter Berbrick, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
During the interview, we learn more about Walter, find out why he’s running in this special election, and discuss what he believes sets him apart from his opponents.
Rhythm & Roots Festival returns to Ninigret Park in Charlestown September 1 – 3
Rhythm & Roots Festival Marks 25th Year!
Jason Cabral named Executive Director of Gamm Theatre
Before returning to New England in 2021, Cabral held senior fundraising roles at The Public Theater and Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, and most recently at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles.
Obituary: John Francis Koole
January 08, 1954 – July 03, 2023
Warwick among 50 ‘best-run’ cities in America, according to WalletHub
Stacker listed the 50 best-run U.S. cities using 2023 data from WalletHub’s Best- and Worst-Run Cities in America. Cities are ranked by their overall operating efficiency, which is determined by the quality of services and total budget per capita.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Governor McKee, Mayor Khamsyvoravong, and Superintendent Jermain
A discussion on Governor Dan McKee’s Learn365RI Municipal Compact and what it means for Newport.
Ticket Giveaway: Sarah Borges Band to play Norman Bird Sanctuary Friday, August 4
Reply by 9AM Thursday for a chance to win a pair of tickets
What’s Up in Newport Today: Tuesday, August 1
A look at what’s up out there today and all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Kite
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Obituary: Christa M. Mortrude
September 06, 1936 – July 31, 2023
Cal Raleigh homers twice as Mariners stay hot and topple Red Sox 6-2
On the day they said goodbye to their closer and one of the anchors to their clubhouse, the Seattle Mariners reached their highwater mark for the season.
Gulls fall in Game 1, 5 – 4
In a highly anticipated playoff series, the Ocean State Waves defeated their in-state rival, the Newport Gulls 5-4in the first game of a best-of-three series at legendary Cardines Field.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Don Carlson, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Don Carlson, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
What’s Up in Newport this week: August 1 – 6
Newport Jazz Festival, 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party, David Sedaris, Newport Live, Swim Tuff, 12 Metre World Championship, newportFILM, and much more.
Letter: Thanks to all who biked to the Newport Folk Festival
By Bari Freeman, Executive Director of Bike Newport
Gerry Goldstein: Fur, feathers, squeals, hogged some of White House spotlight
The reasons Donald Trump is abhorred here at Shalom Acres, our little hobby farm in Greenville, are too many to be counted, but among them is the fact that he was one of few American presidents to keep no critters in the White House.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
During the interview, we learn more about Sandra, find out why she’s running in this special election, and discuss what she believes sets her apart from her opponents.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1 candidates
Between July 20 – August 3, What’sUpNewp will host live virtual video conversations with candidates for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional district.
2023 Newport Folk Festival Day 3 – Billy, Lana, Folk Family, and Muppets
Final day of legendary music festival is in the books
Obituary: Susan Ann Nunes
October 22, 1947 – July 26, 2023
Obituary: F. Lynn Bailey
September 09, 1938 – July 29, 2023
