We mourn the loss and celebrate the beautiful life of Anne Pacheco, who passed away on September 8, 2023. Born on September 19th, in Manhattan, NY, Anne was the beloved daughter of the late Harry and Violet Boyajian Garabedian.

Residing in Somerset, MA, for the majority of her life, Anne was a compassionate and dedicated Licensed Independent Clinical social worker. She dedicated her career to helping others, particularly veterans, at the Veterans Hospital, providing invaluable counseling and support throughout her many years of service. Anne was especially passionate about aiding individuals in their recovery from drug addiction, making a significant impact in the local community during the opioid crisis. She was a staple in building treatment plans and procedures at Highpoint Treatment Center in Brockton as the program director and dual diagnosis clinician.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Anne possessed a deep love for literature, often losing herself in the pages of a good book. Animals also held a special place in her heart, and she derived great joy from their companionship. However, nothing brought her more happiness than spending quality time with her cherished family. Anne’s enduring love and affection will forever be remembered by all who knew her.

Anne leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion. She is survived by her son, John Pacheco, of Somerset, who will forever carry her spirit in his heart. Also honoring her memory are her siblings, George Garabedian of Middletown, RI, and Victoria Byrd, also of Middletown, RI. Anne’s presence in the lives of her seven grandchildren, Noah, Sean, Joey, Brian, Chelsea, Jordan, and Nicky, will be sorely missed. Additionally, her five great-grandchildren, Joeson, Rhodes, Jayce, Anthony, and Adrien, will carry forward her loving spirit into the future. Anne is also survived by her nephew Kevin Garabedian, her nephew Kyle Byrd, and her niece Alexis Byrd. Anne leaves two fur babies Minni & Buddy.

Anne was the mother of the late Melanie Creador and sister to the late Gary & Jack Garabedian.

While we grapple with the loss of our dear Anne, let us find solace in the memories we shared and the impact she made on our lives. Her selfless dedication to helping others and her unwavering love for her family will forever remain an inspiration. We give thanks for the time we had with Anne and the indelible mark she leaves on our hearts.

Funeral services to honor Anne’s life will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to an animal shelter or a charity close to your heart, in memory of Anne’s compassion and love for animals.

May Anne Pacheco’s soul rest in eternal peace, knowing the impact she made on the lives of those around her.