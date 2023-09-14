Meet your new best friend, Zack – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

Zack is a 10-year-old male feline, weighs 27.5 pounds, and is currently available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

“We can’t begin to tell you how incredibly special Zack is. Quite simply, Zack is a big, black senior cat. He is quite rotund, actually,” Potter League for Animals shares on its website. “We’re talking about some serious portly poundage. In all honesty, Zack is probably the meatiest cat you will ever meet. This means, he is a whole lotta podgy kitty to love. And love him, you will, the second you lay your eyes upon him”.

Potter League for Animals continues, “Zack is not a zippy cat… He’s more like a roly-poly liquid that pours about when you tip the surface. He’s not really into tricks and antics, he’s more of a napper and part-time observer. Zack is looking to thrive in a home where his adopter(s) can help him manage his diet and exercise regime (think old-school Weight Watchers and Jane Fonda). We are positively enamored with our tubby, chubby Zack, and we can’t wait for the person(s) who falls as hard for him as we have. Are you that person?”

Learn more about Zack at www.potterleague.org. If you want to feast your eyes on his sweet, beefy physique and get to see his personality, head to Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center to inquire about him!