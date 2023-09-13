Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in events, live music, and entertainment this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island.
CRUISE SHIPS
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
- Thursday, Sept. 14: Silver Shadow & American Star
- Saturday, Sept. 16: MS Vista
- Sunday, Sept. 17: Emerald Princess and Aurora
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
52nd Annual Newport International Boat Show officially kicks off the 2023 boat show season
Gates Open September 14th at 10 a.m.
Salve’s BOSS Show 2023 runs at Hamilton Gallery Sept. 14-17
This annual juried exhibition showcases creative achievement at all studio levels, from introductory to advanced, in a wide variety of media.
THINGS TO DO
- 10 am to 6 pm: Newport International Boat Show at Newport Yachting Center Marina
- 10 am to 6 pm: Newport Brokerage Boat Show at Safe Harbor Newport
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Thursday Evening Oyster Class at The Reef
- 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Newport Historical Society Lecture The Gilded Age Cookbook at Newport Historical Society
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm: AUTHOR EVENT: Madeleine Blais – QUEEN OF THE COURT – at the International Tennis Hall of Fame at International Tennis Hall of Fame
- 6 pm to 9 pm: Fall for Lucy’s Hearth at Wyndham Newport Hotel
- 6:30 pm: Halfway To St. Patrick’s Day Party: Belfast with Turas at The JPT
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Birdies for Birdies at Newport Indoor Golf
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Newport County Genealogy society at Church of Latter Day Saints
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Newport Ski Club meeting at Fenner Hall
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- JPT Film & Event Center: Oppenheimer at 2 pm, Halfway To St. Patrick’s Day Party: Belfast with Turas at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Alex Gomes at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Stu Krous from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music from 10 pm to 1 am
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Pub at Two Miler Corner: Rabbi Jack at 6:30 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Jamestown: Town Council at 10 am
- Middletown: Pension Trust Fund Investment Committee at 10 am, School Committee at 4:15 pm, Outreach Sub-Committee at 5 pm, Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm
- Newport: Housing Authority at 3 pm, City Council at 5 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Economic Development Commission at 6 pm, Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
THINGS TO DO
- 10 am to 11 am: Arboretum Tour: Bellevue House
- 10 am to 6 pm: Newport International Boat Show at Newport Yachting Center Marina
- 10 am to 6 pm: Newport Brokerage Boat Show at Safe Harbor Newport
- 11 am: Sip, Shop, & Celebrate Fall at J. McLaughlin
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Zelenskyy’s Former Press Secretary to Speak at Central Baptist Church
- 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Duckhorn Wine Dinner at Hotel viking
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Oppenheimer at 3 pm
- Landing: Chelley Knight & The Dope Things at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 9 pm to 11:55 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 am to 1 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
THINGS TO DO
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 10 am to 11 am: World Classics Book Group at Newport Public Library Rotary Room
- 10 am to 6 pm: Newport International Boat Show at Newport Yachting Center Marina
- 10 am to 6 pm: Newport Brokerage Boat Show at Safe Harbor Newport
- 11 am to 1 pm: Cleanup at Corys Lane in Portsmouth for International Coastal Cleanup Day
- 2 pm to 5:30 pm: Newport Oktoberfest at Fort Adams State Park (postponed to 2024)
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Jim Gillis Memorial Concert: “Gillispalooza” at King Park
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Oppenheimer at 3:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Farm Dog from 8:30 pm to 11:55 pm
- Newport Vlues Cafe: The Pogs at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 7 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: John & Joanne from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live Music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Ruby Mac & Mell and Friends from 4:30 pm to 11 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Portsmouth: Prudence Island Water District at 1 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
THINGS TO DO
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Fort Adams
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport International Boat Show at Newport Yachting Center Marina
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Brokerage Boat Show at Safe Harbor Newport
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series featuring The Teledynes at Newport Vineyards
- 3 pm to 4 pm: Rachmaninoff and Blüthner at Trinity Church Newport
- 5 pm to 8 pm: 20th Anniversary Celebration Harvest Dinner at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi & The All Starz from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
- Newport Vineyards: The Teledynes from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
