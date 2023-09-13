Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in events, live music, and entertainment this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island.

CRUISE SHIPS

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, Sept. 14: Silver Shadow & American Star

Saturday, Sept. 16: MS Vista

Sunday, Sept. 17: Emerald Princess and Aurora

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Portsmouth: Prudence Island Water District at 1 pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi & The All Starz from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: The Teledynes from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

No local meetings are scheduled.

