Photo Credit: Newport International Boat Show

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in events, live music, and entertainment this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island.

CRUISE SHIPS

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

  • Thursday, Sept. 14: Silver Shadow & American Star
  • Saturday, Sept. 16: MS Vista
  • Sunday, Sept. 17: Emerald Princess and Aurora

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Oppenheimer at 3 pm
  • Landing: Chelley Knight & The Dope Things at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
  • Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 9 pm to 11:55 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 am to 1 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

  • Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

  • Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi & The All Starz from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
  • Newport Vineyards: The Teledynes from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
  • The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Read More From What'sUpNewp