The creative work of Salve students in the areas of photography, painting, drawing, illustration, ceramics, graphic design, sculpture and interactive media will be featured at the Dorrance H. Hamilton Gallery when Best of Salve Student Show, also known as BOSS Show 2023, runs Sept. 14-27.

This annual juried exhibition showcases creative achievement at all studio levels, from introductory to advanced, in a wide variety of media. This year’s show features a range of artwork from both art majors and non-art majors, and draws from the full spectrum of visual art courses taught on Salve’s campus.

An awards ceremony for BOSS Show 2023 is scheduled at the Gallery on opening day, Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. This year’s juror is Alicia Rendette, the curator from Overlap, a contemporary art gallery based in Newport.

The Dorrance H. Hamilton Gallery is handicap accessible. Its exhibits are open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The gallery is closed on Mondays.