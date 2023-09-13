The Newport International Boat Show returns with its 52nd event Thursday, September 14 through Sunday, September 17, 2023, at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport.

The Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in the Northeast. Its expanded footprint encompasses over 15 acres on both land and water along Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15- to 90-feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters. With a host of food, bars and beverage tasting experiences; the Rolex New York Invitational Cup harbor parade on Saturday morning; a dozen YouTube Boating Channels and 11th Hour Racing’s 2023 Ocean Race First Place Skipper Charlie Enright meet and greets on Saturday afternoon; and a number of giveaways throughout the Show, there is something for everyone to enjoy. For those that want to increase their skills and boating knowledge, there are both on- and off-the-water education opportunities including the Confident Cruiser Seminar Series and Tech Talks, a half-day seminar discussing Multihull Cruising and Owning, and in-water sail and power boating classes. Space is available and registration online is recommended.

This year’s Show includes a diverse line-up of new boats and products that are making their U.S. debut. These 12 vessels and 20 products will be identified with Newport for New Products (NFNP) decals and burgees located throughout the Show. Industry experts will judge each entry on opening day and awards are given in several categories. The People’s Choice Award for Best Overall Boat Debut is chosen by attendees before the Show via online voting and all the winners are announced on Friday, September 15. Fourteen of the new products are designated as ‘Green’ entries for their environmentally conscious design and new for this year, several entries are highlighted for Accessibility features.

“As we count down the hours to the start of the Show, our entire team is filled with excitement,” said Jocelyn Emory, Marketing Director of Newport International Boat Show. “The success of this event would not have been possible without the dedication of so many individuals, from our staff and operations, exhibitors, members of the press, sponsors, partners, and the Newport community. From all of us involved in making this show happen, this will be one not to miss!”

It is recommended that visitors purchase tickets online in advance. As visitors enter, their digital tickets will be scanned and they will be given wristbands to grant them access to all gates and the connected six show sites throughout the day. Thursday, September 14 is opening Preview Day, sponsored by Discover Newport, and ticket prices are $40*. A one-day ticket, purchased in advance through September 13 is priced at $31*. Day-of tickets are $33*. A one-day ticket is valid Friday-Sunday.

In addition, thanks to sponsorship from Hogan Associates | Christie’s International Real Estate and Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance, all military families and veterans as well as residents of Newport County will be able to purchase tickets day-of at the kiosk for $20, valid for Sunday, September 17. Valid ID is checked at the kiosk during purchase. Children under 12 are free all four days of the Show.

To make attendees’ experience seamless upon entry, Show management recommends purchasing a parking space online in advance at Easton’s Beach in Newport. A parking pass is $40 per vehicle. There will be continuous, complimentary shuttles to and from the Show site (only 1.5 miles) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If purchasing a ticket online, visitors can add a parking space to their shopping cart when checking out. Visitors who are local can also take the express Jamestown/Newport Ferry to the Show or take the Seastreak ferry from Providence or Bristol, Rhode Island. Both ferries drop off at Perrotti Park, just a short walk to the Show.

To purchase tickets online, click here. Please follow the Newport International Boat Show’s Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates, schedules of events and sponsor giveaways and prizes.

To make the most of your Newport experience, click here for the ‘Know Before You Go Guide’, an essential tool to answer all your FAQ’s.

For more information, visit www.newportboatshow.com.

*Processing fees applied as well as day-of pricing increase at gates

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, Friday & Saturday, September 14, 15, and 16: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 17: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

