Here’s a look at What Sold last week in Newport County. September started off with a strong number of property transfers. Read below to see what homes changed hands in your neighborhood!

For more information on any of these sales or questions about the local real estate market, please reach out to Tyler Bernadyn, WhatsUpNewp’s real estate correspondent and partner at RE/MAX Results.

JAMESTOWN

2 Arnold Street – 4 bed, 2 baths Contemporary Cottage, 1,260 Sq ft. Sold for $1,850,000. – 7 Days on market

25 Bay Street — 4 bed, 2 baths Cape Cod, Colonial, 1,672 sq ft. Sold for $850,000. – 9 Days on market

2 Stern Street – 5 bed, 2 1/2 baths Contemporary, Raised Ranch, 936 sq ft. Sold for $695,000 – 54 Days on market

83 Spindrift Street — 6 bed, 2 baths Cape Cod, 1,600 sq ft. Sold for $660,000 – 59 Days on market

460 Sampson Avenue — 4 bed, 2 1/2 baths Cottage, Other, 720 sq ft. Sold for $470,000 – 13 Days on market

LITTLE COMPTON

128 Maple Avenue — 6 bed, 2 baths, Cape Cod, 1,608 sq ft. Sold for $725,000 – 68 Days on market

MIDDLETOWN

766 Indian Avenue — 15 bed, 5 1/2 baths, Colonial, Contemporary, 4,885 sq ft. Sold for $3,750,000. – 210 Days on market

3 Barton Lane — 6 bed, 2 baths, Contemporary, Modular, 1,520 sq ft. Sold for $600,000 – 18 Days on the market

NEWPORT

108 Prospect Hill Street — 11 bed, 3 baths, Colonial, 2,652 sq ft. Sold for $1,500,000 – 19 Days on market

17 Halsey Street — 5 bed, 2 baths, Bungalow, 984 sq ft. Sold for $575,000 – 55 Days on market

22 Summer Street — 5 bed, 3 baths, Apartment, Up/Down, 2,023 sq ft. Sold for $700,000 – 76 Days on market

PORTSMOUTH

22 Madison Way — 8 bed, 2 1/2 baths, Colonial, 2,884 sq ft. Sold for $887,500.23 – 24 Days on market

204 Heritage Drive — 8 bed, 2 1/2 baths, Colonial, 2,052 sq ft. Sold for $602,500 – 4 Days on market

72 Camara Drive — 7 bed, 2 baths, Split Level, 1,196 sq ft. Sold for $510,000 – 69 Days on market

27 Ormerod Avenue — 4 bed, 2 baths, Ranch, 811 sq ft. Sold for $389,000 – 45 Days on market

91 Massachusetts Boulevard — 5 bed, 2 baths, Ranch, 960 sq ft. Sold for $354,000 – 7 Days on market

TIVERTON

53 William Barton Drive — 9 bed, 3 baths, Ranch, 2,674 sq ft. Sold for 1,050,000 – 92 Days on market

2545 Main Road — 5 bed, 2 baths, Cape Cod, 996 sq ft. Sold for $515,000 – 83 Days on market

9 Birch Street — 5 bed, 2 baths, Colonial, 1,097 sq ft. Sold for $354,000 – 7 Days on market

121 Lark Lane — 6 bed, 2 baths, Manufactured/Mobile, 1,701 sq ft. Sold for $300,000 – 25 Days on market

45 Starboard Drive, Unit #160 – 5 bed, 2 baths, High Rise, One Level, 1,527 sq ft. Sold for $730,000 -64 Days on market