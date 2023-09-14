Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, September 13 through 7 am on Thursday, September 14.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 12:35 am on Wednesday, September 13, Officer Ballantine took into custody Adolfo Guas Carin, age 41, of Middletown, Rhode Island, for Disorderly Conduct and Robbery – 2nd Degree.

At 5:41 pm on Wednesday, September 13, Officer Ballantine summoned/cited Ross Freeman, age 79, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Leave Scene of Collision – Damage to Attended Vehicle.

At 6:35 pm on Wednesday, September 13, Officer Lubin took into custody William Braxton, age 50, of Newport, Rhode Island for Bench Warrant Issued From 2nd District Court.

At 9:15 pm on Wednesday, September 13, Officer Sullivan arrested Laura Johnston, age 49, of Newport, Rhode Island, for Disorderly Conduct.

DISPATCH LOG