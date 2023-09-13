Whether you are celebrating sand sculptures, the grape harvest, German beer or pumpkin spice, fall festivals have officially arrived in southern New England. Here are my “Six Picks” of some of the best in the region over the next few weekends, along with a few honorable mentions. Have a great fall season!

Sept. 15-17: Misquamicut Fallfest is an annual family event which includes a carnival with rides and concessions, a classic car show, 400 feet of food trucks, vendors, and beer and wine from Grey Sail Brewery. Good times are guaranteed! Misquamicut State Beach, Westerly. Click here for details.

Sept. 30 – Oct. 1: The 49th annual Harvest Fair at the Norman Bird Sanctuary provides awesome family fun with activities like hay rides, face painting, sack races, and a tug-of-war. Food trucks, a beer tent, and live music add to the good vibes. 583 Third Beach Road, Middletown. Click here for details.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Rejects Beer has their seasonal Festbier front and center, served alongside German brats for that authentic Oktoberfest feel. There will be games for the kids, food trucks, and live music from We Own Land, Salem Wolves, She Rides, Los Duderinos, The McGunks and more. 124 Aquidneck Ave. Middletown. Click here for details.

Oct. 6-9: The Atlantis Rising International Sand Sculpture Competition returns to Misquamicut Beach for a 2nd year. The competition features artists from around the world vying for first place with their sand sculptures. There will also be food, vendors, live music and family-friendly activities. Misquamicut State Beach, Westerly. Click here for details.

Atlantis Rising 2022 (Photo: Thom Cahir)

Oct. 9: Celebrate Indigenous People’s Day with PRONK!, the Providence Honk Fest, a free, family-friendly, outdoor music and art festival, featuring activist-centered brass bands, percussion ensembles, street performers, and more along the streets of the capital city. Click here for details.

Oct. 14-15: The 32nd annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns to Newport for a weekend focused on fresh, local seafood. Fish tacos, lobster rolls, stuffies, chowder, fried calamari, clams, oysters, signature cocktails and cold beer will be available along with live music from The Ravers, Alexus Lee, and Chelley Knight & The Dope Things. Bowen’s Wharf, Newport. Click here for details.

Oct. 28-29: Among other things, the Newport Vineyards Harvest Festival offers you the chance to stomp on some grapes, a critical step in the winemaking process. There will also be live music, a pie-eating contest, delicious food, and, of course, beer and wine available from Aquidneck Island’s largest vineyard. 909 East Main Road, Middletown. Click here for details.

MORE FESTIVALS:

Sept. 15-17: Gansett Fest and RI Calamari Festival, 10 Memorial Park, Ocean Road, Narragansett.

Sept. 23: Smith’s Castle Harvest Festival, 55 Richard Smith Drive, North Kingstown.

Sept. 24: 2023 Rain Harvest Festival, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence.

Sept. 30: Harvest Festival & Tractor Show, 142 Abbott Run Valley Road, Cumberland.

Sept. 30: The Wooly Fair, The Steelyard, 27 Sims Ave., Providence.

Sept. 30: Pawtucket Oktoberfest, 78 Carter Ave., Pawtucket.

Oct. 6-9: Woonsocket Oktoberfest, Veterans Memorial Park, 40 Snow St., Woonsocket.

Oct. 7: Southern New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh Off, Pasquale Farm, 421 Kingstown Road, Richmond.

Oct. 7-9: Federal Hill Columbus Day Festival, Atwells Avenue, Providence.

Oct. 7-9: Scituate Art Festival, Village Green, on Route 116, North Scituate.

Oct. 22: Witches Parade, Gardner’s Wharf, Main Street, North Kingstown.

