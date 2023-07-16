Good Morning! Today is Sunday, July 16. Today’s newsletter is 1,648 words, approximately a 8-minute read.

👏 At 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, following a minor delay due to this morning’s thunderstorms, more than 200 swimmers took to the waves of Narragansett Bay’s East Passage in the 47th Save The Bay Swim, raising both funds and awareness for Save The Bay’s mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay.

🎭 Leave your skepticism at the door, folks. “The Bodyguard: The Musical” is an excellent show. Read Frank O’Donnell’s full review of The Bodyguard: The Musical at Theatre By The Sea.

🦈 The Jaws Summer Party, presented by What’sUpNewp and The JPT, returns to The JPT this Thursday and Friday night. The party includes live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more.

🎾 The Infosys Hall Of Fame Open gets underway today with qualifying rounds. The tournament continues through Sunday, July 23. Calendar of Events

🚢 Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;

July 19 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

July 20 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park

July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park

July 27 – Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park

July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

🐎 Ponies With A Purpose: Newport Polo will host their 2023 All Charity Day Benefit Match at 5 pm today.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Flood Watch until July 17, 02:00 AM EDT

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High near 76. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 72. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 11 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind around 10 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:25 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 14 hours and 51 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:41 am & 8:06 pm | Low tide at 1:37 am & 12:39 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.9 days, 3% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

East Gerry Memorial Square: Live music with Steamy Windows from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music by Mel from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

King Park: NIMFEST presents Chelley Knight & The Dope Things with Judy n’Deez Guys from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, & Timeless at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Delta Generators from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Protective Club: Owen O’Connor from 6 pm to 9 pm

Newport Vineyards: Two Can Play from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Safari Room at The Ocean Cliff: Steve DeConti from 12 pm to 4 pm

Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Sydney Carbone from 3 pm to 6 pm

The Deck: Gerrick Van Deusen from 12 pm to 3 pm, Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, Felix Brown Trio from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Steve Sound Guy from 3 pm to 6 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Touro Park: Lafayette Band from 3 pm to 5 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Ian Harkes had the first two-goal match of his career to spark the New England Revolution to a 4-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

Nemechek survived a wreck-marred NASCAR race Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and won for the fourth time this season in the Xfinity Series.

Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam to back a solid effort by pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Cubs topped the Boston Red Sox 10-4 on Saturday.

A gallon of gas was $3.56 on average, according to AAA gas price data.

Event to include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more.

Newport has a long history filled with firsts and unique accomplishments. From its early days as a colonial capital to its modern-day status as a cultural hub, Newport has always been a place of significance in the United States.

One early morning this week in ocean waters off the coasts of Rhode Island and New York, signs of the nascent wind industry were all around. Giant upright steel tubes poked from the water, waiting for ships to hoist up turbines that will make electricity driven by wind.

Show running through August 5

