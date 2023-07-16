Good Morning! Today is Sunday, July 16. Today’s newsletter is 1,648 words, approximately a 8-minute read.
👏 At 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, following a minor delay due to this morning’s thunderstorms, more than 200 swimmers took to the waves of Narragansett Bay’s East Passage in the 47th Save The Bay Swim, raising both funds and awareness for Save The Bay’s mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay.
🎭 Leave your skepticism at the door, folks. “The Bodyguard: The Musical” is an excellent show. Read Frank O’Donnell’s full review of The Bodyguard: The Musical at Theatre By The Sea.
🦈 The Jaws Summer Party, presented by What’sUpNewp and The JPT, returns to The JPT this Thursday and Friday night. The party includes live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more.
🎾 The Infosys Hall Of Fame Open gets underway today with qualifying rounds. The tournament continues through Sunday, July 23. Calendar of Events
🚢 Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;
- July 19 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
- July 20 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park
- July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park
- July 27 – Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
- July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
🐎 Ponies With A Purpose: Newport Polo will host their 2023 All Charity Day Benefit Match at 5 pm today.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Flood Watch until July 17, 02:00 AM EDT
- Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High near 76. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
- Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 72. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: S wind 11 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: S wind around 10 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:25 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 14 hours and 51 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 7:41 am & 8:06 pm | Low tide at 1:37 am & 12:39 pm.
- Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.9 days, 3% lighting.
Things To Do
- Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
- 8:30 am: Yoga on Sandy Point Beach
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 11 am to 4 pm: Games, Gamblers & Cartomancers: The New Cardsharps at Vernon House
- 11:15 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Hellenic Fest at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1:15 pm, 3:15 pm & 5:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1:30 pm: Mermaid Masterpieces Kids Paint at Greenvale Vineyards
- 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm: El Paso FamilyMEAL at Fort Getty
- 3 pm: 2023 All Charity Day Benefit Match at Newport Polo
- 3 pm: Touro Park Summer Concert Series – The Lafayette Band
- 3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFEST presents Chelley Knight & The Dope Things with Judy n’Deez Guys at King Park
- 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Potter League for Animals’ Yappy Hour at The Waves
- 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Sundays at East Ferry Memorial Square
- 7:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Hermitage Piano Trio: Rachmaninoff 150th Birthday Celebration at The Breakers
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- East Gerry Memorial Square: Live music with Steamy Windows from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music by Mel from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: NIMFEST presents Chelley Knight & The Dope Things with Judy n’Deez Guys from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, & Timeless at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Delta Generators from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Protective Club: Owen O’Connor from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Two Can Play from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Safari Room at The Ocean Cliff: Steve DeConti from 12 pm to 4 pm
- Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Sydney Carbone from 3 pm to 6 pm
- The Deck: Gerrick Van Deusen from 12 pm to 3 pm, Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, Felix Brown Trio from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Steve Sound Guy from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Touro Park: Lafayette Band from 3 pm to 5 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN
- House Hunting? There are 54 open houses taking place across Newport County this weekend
- Mother Pizzeria officially opens on Long Wharf Mall
- Counties with the highest cancer rates in Rhode Island
- 40+ fun facts you might not know about Newport
- House District 1 candidates begin filing signatures, hopeful of qualifying for the ballot
The Latest on WUN
200+ swimmers crossed Narragansett Bay in Save The Bay’s annual Swim fundraiser
At 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, following a minor delay due to this morning’s thunderstorms, more than 200 swimmers took to the waves of Narragansett Bay’s East Passage in the 47th Save The Bay Swim, raising both funds and awareness for Save The Bay’s mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Harkes scores twice, propels Revolution over NYCFC 4-0
Ian Harkes had the first two-goal match of his career to spark the New England Revolution to a 4-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.
John Hunter Nemechek wins at New Hampshire for 2nd straight Xfinity trip to victory lane
Nemechek survived a wreck-marred NASCAR race Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and won for the fourth time this season in the Xfinity Series.
Cody Bellinger hits a grand slam, Cubs beat Red Sox 10-4
Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam to back a solid effort by pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Cubs topped the Boston Red Sox 10-4 on Saturday.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
A gallon of gas was $3.56 on average, according to AAA gas price data.
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 20 and July 21 with live music, live sharks, and more
Event to include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more.
40+ fun facts you might not know about Newport
Newport has a long history filled with firsts and unique accomplishments. From its early days as a colonial capital to its modern-day status as a cultural hub, Newport has always been a place of significance in the United States.
American boat patrols waters around new offshore wind farms to protect jobs
One early morning this week in ocean waters off the coasts of Rhode Island and New York, signs of the nascent wind industry were all around. Giant upright steel tubes poked from the water, waiting for ships to hoist up turbines that will make electricity driven by wind.
Theater Review: The Bodyguard: The Musical is excellent at Theater-By-The-Sea
Show running through August 5
Recent Local Obituaries on WUN
Anne M. Lewis
Julian Francis Peckham III
Scott K. Wagner
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 11 – 16
On tap this week: Waterfront Concerts, Hellenic Fest + Newport Classical Music Festival + much more.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (July 14-16)
Bettye LaVette, Jim Lauderdale and the classics
House Hunting? There are 54 open houses taking place across Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.
Further Reading
Banner supporting shoreline access lawsuit flies over Narragansett Bay (WLNE)
Ruud, Wawrinka, Paul Lead Bastad, Gstaad, Newport Fields (Hall of Fame Open)
© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission