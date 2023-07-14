Another busy summer weekend on the local music scene is here! Check out our weekly column with a few favorites playing around town.

Friday: One of the great soul singers of all time, Bettye LaVette, plays the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River Friday. Blues Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated singer Lavette has had a storied 60+ year career, singing well-known covers, deep cuts, and originals. Don’t miss this one! Click here for details.

Friday: Become a part of the tradition at the 46th Annual Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra – Concert on the Beach at Narragansett Beach in Narragansett. Music begins at 8PM – the concert is weather-permitting, so check the link here for updates: Click here for details.

Saturday: Americana/country singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale has played with just about everybody in Nashville, including John Oates, Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams and others. Catch him with his band at Askew in Providence Saturday. Local greats Tyler James Kelly and Jess Powers open at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Pop 2000 show at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA features several contemporary pop stars including Chris Kirkpatrick, O-Town, BBMac, Ryan Cabrera and LFO. Whitney Doucet opens on the Corral Stage at 11:45, the main show begins at 1PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: Hear all the classics when The Legendary Wailers return to the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich Sunday. The band is led by Julian “Junior” Marvin who played an integral role on Bob Marley’s 1977 epic album Exodus, named by Time magazine as the “album of the century” in 1999. Dudemanbro opens at 8PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: NIMFest is a free series of Sunday afternoon concerts at Kings Park on the water in Newport. This week, rock to the cool sounds of local greats Chelly Knight and The Dope Things and Judy and Deez Guys. Music runs from 3-6PM. Click here for details.