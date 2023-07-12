Several factors contribute to cancer rates, from personal habits and genetics to air pollution or groundwater quality in a given area. People experiencing social, economic, or environmental disadvantages are disproportionately affected by high cancer rates in certain regions—including access or barriers to early screening and care.

Cancer rates also fluctuate by jobs: Higher rates of cancer can be found among meat industry and rubber manufacturing workers, and farmers.

Stacker compiled the counties with the highest cancer rates in Rhode Island using data from the CDC. Keep reading to see where in your state cancer cases are the most common.

#5. Providence County

– Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 531.7

– Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 448.6

#4. Bristol County

– Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 652.9

– Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 453.5

#3. Newport County

– Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 692.1

– Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 449.2

#2. Washington County

– Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 707.6

– Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 485.3

#1. Kent County

– Cancer rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 708.7

– Age-adjusted rate per 100,000, 2016-2020: 504.9

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

