Mother Pizzeria, a neighborhood restaurant by the team behind Giusto, debuts in downtown Newport on Wednesday, July 12, at 49 Long Wharf Mall (formerly Panera Bread).

Mother Pizzeria, which gets its name from the starter or “Mother” used in sourdough baking, marks Chef Kevin O’Donnell’s second restaurant in Newport. His first project, Giusto, opened in 2020 to great acclaim, including being named Rhode Island Monthly’s Best New Italian Restaurant.

O’Donnell partnered with two Giusto alums for the new restaurant, Chef Kyle Stamps (Executive Chef) and Lauren Schaefer (General Manager).

The Food

Mother Pizzeria offers two different culinary experiences: a quick counter-style to-go reminiscent of a Roman cafe and a dining room and bar with the same quality, service and hospitality for which Giusto is known.

In the dining room, guests may begin their meal with a selection of Snacks & Salads, prepared to be shared but certainly not required. Dish examples include Garlic Knots Cacio E Pepe, Chop Chop Salad with salame, pecorino fresco, pickled vegetables and creamy Italian dressing; and Octopus Salad with gochujanbbig, fermented fennel, cucumber and fingerling potatoes.

The menu also includes a Cured & Aged section which offers aselection of rotating cured meats, local cheeses and domestic and preserved fish where guests can order a la carte or let the team at Mother select. The focus of the seafood is to be as local and sustainable as possible. Fish are preserved in-house through different techniques such as brining, pickling, smoking and confit and then presented to guests as a composed dish. For instance, RI mussels are poached and marinated in a green curry sauce with cilantro while local tuna belly is cooked confit in olive oil and served with an eggplant caponata seasoned with calamansi vinegar and Sicilian sun dried tomato paste. To complement the fish, meat and cheese, there are a variety of sides to choose from such as apricot mostarda, local honey, marinated olives, and pickled guindilla peppers as well as homemade sourdough.

The anchor of the menu is, of course, the pizza. Made with naturally fermented dough and local stone ground flour, the 12-inch pies come with a variety of toppings with something for everyone. Signature pizzas include the classic Margherita with mozzarella, Bianco di Napoli tomatoes, and basil; The Notorious F.I.G. with black mission fig, ricotta, prosciutto, arugula, aged balsamic; The Super Tuscan with soppressata, mozzarella, tomato, broccoli rabe; The Nightshade with heirloom cherry tomato, pesto trapanese, smoked mozzarella; Calabrian Luau with n’duja, pineapple, red onion, roasted pepper, caciocavallo; and, sure to be a favorite, the RI Party Pie with tomato, estratto di pomodoro, Sicilian oregano, and chili flakes.

Saving room for dessert is key as Mother will have a selection of housemade gelatos available by the scoop with an array of toppings including gianduja-hazelnut crunch, fennel-citrus honey drizzle, amaretti cookies, chocolate magic shell and more.

For those looking to take-away, coming soon there will be a counter-style, to-go area with a rotating selection of Roman-style slices and gelato.

See the opening dining menus below.

The Beverage

The bar program at Mother features low-intervention wines, craft beers, and Italian-centric cocktails. Sourcing both locally and small production whenever possible, the program aims to offer familiarity with some adventure. On the wine list, Pinot Grigio can be found in the form of a frizzante skin-contact wine, and on the cocktail list, a spritz replaces Aperol with a red bitter made infused with pineapple and rosemary. While the wines lean mostly Italian, the selection features producers worldwide, all by the glass, carafe and bottle. The seasonal beer list includes local and imported styles in bottles, cans and draught.

See the opening drinks menu below.

The Design

Designed by Rode Architects, the focal point of Mother Pizzeria is the Marra Forni Neapolitan-style pizza oven surrounded by an Italian marble bar located in the semi-open kitchen allowing guests to see the chefs at work. A textured tin ceiling, black and white tiles, and floor-to-ceiling windows are found throughout the space, providing many guests with a waterfront view. Dark green velvet banquettes with custom wood tabletops fill the 65-seat dining room, and a metal partition adorned with antique mirrors separates the space from the 12-seat marble bar. An ocean-facing patio is available for those seeking an al fresco experience. In the to-go area of the restaurant, high-top tables and window counter seating provide the perfect spot for a quick cocktail or slice.

Mother Pizzeria is located at 49 Long Wharf Mall and is open nightly for dinner from 4 pm-10 pm, with the bar closing at 11 pm. Lunch service to come in the near future.

For more information, visit www.motherpizzeria.com and follow Mother Pizzeria on Instagram at @motherpizzeria. Reservations are available via Resy.

