A new restaurant is set to open this spring at 49 Long Wharf Mall (formerly Panera Bread).

The restaurant, Mother Pizzeria, is a partnership between Kevin O’Donnell, Giusto Executive Chef Kyle Stamps, and Giusto General Manager Lauren Schaefer, will offer a casual, urban atmosphere with two distinct dining experiences.

The first experience will be a quick counter-style to-go reminiscent of a Roman cafe, while the second will be a dining room and bar with the same high-quality service and hospitality that Giusto is known for.

The main attraction of the semi-open kitchen will be a Neapolitan-style pizza oven, where guests can sit at a small counter and watch the action as their pizzas are prepared. The to-go counter will serve Roman-style pizza, while the dining room menu will focus on sourdough pizza made with local stone ground wheat, as well as cured meats, tinned and house-cured fish, and local cheeses served with a variety of in-house baked breads. The bar will offer Italian-centric cocktails, approachable wines, and craft beers.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, and more details, including the restaurant’s name, will be announced in the coming weeks.