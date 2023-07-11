Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island - calling Newport home for more than a decade. In support of a career opportunity, he moved to Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs in August 2021. With the support of an amazing team of on-the-ground contributors, he is passionate and dedicated to building What'sUpNewp into the go-to news source for Newport, Newport County, and beyond. He visits Newport at least once a month.