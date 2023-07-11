Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, July 11 – 16, 2023!

Cruise Ships

On the cruise ship schedule, the following cruise ships are scheduled to visit this month;

  • July 13 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park
  • July 19 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
  • July 20 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park
  • July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park
  • July 27 – Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
  • July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
Aquidneck Growers Market

Tuesday, July 11

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Easton’s Beach: Nickle Jukebox at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 11 am
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
  • St. John’s on The Point: The Duke Robillard Band from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Local Government

  • Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:10 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
  • Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth Pension Investment Committee at 5 pm
  • Tiverton: Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Wednesday, July 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Fausto Palma from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Live music with Greg Loftus from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 9 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies at 7 pm
  • The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government

The Preservation Society of Newport

Thursday, July 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Easton’s Beach: Toe Jam Puppet Band at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: They Were Robots from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
  • newportFILM: Forte – newportFILM Outdoors at Aquidneck Park at 8:30 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Reef: Meg Rilley from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Local Government

Friday, July 14

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Mother Of A Comedy Show at 8 pm
  • King Park: James Montgomery All-Star Blues Band from 5 pm to 7 pm
  • Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Naticks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
  • Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Comedy with Dawn Tyler & Friends at 7:30 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
  • Officers’ Club Deck: The Copacetics from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Outcry from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Deck: To be announced
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: J Krak & Cairo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, July 15

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Brick Market Place: Ryan Lee Crosby from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: To be announced
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Live music from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 3:30 pm,  The Lafayette Escadrille: The American Volunteers Who Flew For France In World War One at 6:30 pm
  • Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: FarmDog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub:  CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timeless Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Portuguese Americal Club: Hyper-Drive at 7 pm
  • Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Lava Lamp from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Hurricane from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Deck: To be announced
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 12 pm to 3 pm, Ruby Mac from 3 pm to 6 pm, The Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • VFW Portsmouth: Young Rust (Neil Young Tribute) Live at the VFW! at 6 pm

Local Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, July 16

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • East Gerry Memorial Square: Live music with Steamy Windows from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music by Mel from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • King Park: NIMFEST presents Chelley Knight & The Dope Things with Judy n’Deez Guys from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, & Timeless at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Delta Generators from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Two Can Play from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Safari Room at The Ocean Cliff: Live music from 12 pm to 4 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Sydney Carbone from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • The Deck: To be announced
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Steve Sound Guy from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission

Popular Stories on WUN

The Latest Stories on WUN

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island - calling Newport home for more than a decade. In support of a career opportunity, he moved to Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs in August 2021. With the support of an amazing team of on-the-ground contributors, he is passionate and dedicated to building What'sUpNewp into the go-to news source for Newport, Newport County, and beyond. He visits Newport at least once a month.