Cruise Ships
On the cruise ship schedule, the following cruise ships are scheduled to visit this month;
- July 13 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park
- July 19 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
- July 20 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park
- July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park
- July 27 – Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
- July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
Tuesday, July 11
What’s Up Today: Tuesday, July 11
Things To Do
- 11 am to 12 pm: Winery Tours at Newport Vineyards
- 4 pm to 5:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Amit Peled: American Landscapes at Newport Art Museum
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Contemporary Dance
- 6 pm: Family Night Concert Series presents Nickel Jukebox at Easton’s Beach
- 6 pm to 8:30 pm: Music on the Lawn featuring The Duke Robillard Band at St. John the Evangelist Church
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Contemporary — Dance Flow
- 7 pm to 8:30 pm: Bubbly Cruise with Lobster Roll Option with Coastal Queen Cruises
Live Music & Entertainment
- Easton’s Beach: Nickle Jukebox at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- St. John’s on The Point: The Duke Robillard Band from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:10 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Pension Investment Committee at 5 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
Wednesday, July 12
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on July 12
This Day in RI History: July 12, 1928 – Barbara Cowsill born in Cranston
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Anthony Trionfo: Virtuosic Flute at The Elms
- 1:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 3:30 pm: Wednesday Walk: Community Science at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series presents Greg Loftus at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: Newport Hospital’s Summer Celebration – A Salute to Health at Belle Mer
- 6:15 pm: Evening Bubbly Cruise from Jamestown Village with Jamestown Newport Ferry
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. North Shore Navigators at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Family Friendly Funnies with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 8 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Zlatomir Fung in Bach’s Cello Suites at The Breakers
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Fausto Palma from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Live music with Greg Loftus from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 5:30 pm, Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
Thursday, July 13
Reading With Robin to host ‘A Summer Soiree’ with leading authors at Newport Art Museum July 13
This Day in RI History: July 13, 1948 – US Congressman and Bryant University President Ron Machtley is born
Things To Do
- 8:30 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 11 am to 12:30 pm: Newport Classical presents Classical Rivalries at The Elms
- 11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 11:15 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1:15 pm & 3:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Mushroom Hunting Lecture at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 7 pm: David W. Dangremond Lecture : “Newport Cottages 1835-1890: The Summer Villas Before the Vanderbilts” at Marble House
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm: Book Signing: Marie Sheffield & Bruce St. Thomas – COLLECTIVE TRAUMA AND HUMAN SUFFERING at Charter Books
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Gallery Night with Fausto Palma at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6 pm: Family Night Concert Series featuring Toe Jam Puppet Band at Easton’s Beach
- 6:15 pm: Evening Bubbly Cruise from Jamestown Village with Jamestown Newport Ferry
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Hélène Grimaud at The Breakers
- 8:30 pm: Forte – newportFILM Outdoors at Aquidneck Park
Live Music & Entertainment
- Easton’s Beach: Toe Jam Puppet Band at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: They Were Robots from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
- newportFILM: Forte – newportFILM Outdoors at Aquidneck Park at 8:30 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Reef: Meg Rilley from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Fire Department Compensation at 5 pm, Jamestown Senior Services Committee at 6:30 pm, Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Outreach Sub-Committee at 5 pm
- Newport: Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Friday, July 14
What’s Up Interview: Comedian Kelly MacFarland, playing ‘Mother of a Comedy Show’ at Jane Pickens on July 14
Today In Newport History: July 14, 1966 – Tanya Donelly Born In Newport
Things To Do
- 5:15 am to 6:45 am: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Sunrise Meditations at Chinese Tea House
- 11 am to 4 pm: Games, Gamblers & Cartomancers: The New Cardsharps at Mount Vernon House
- 11 am to 4 pm: French in Newport Weekend in Washington Square
- 11:15 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm to 2 pm: Arboretum Tour: Second Wind
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1:15 pm, 3:15 pm & 5:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 4 pm: Aquidneck island Oysters will be at Rejects Beer Co.
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Waterfront Concerts presents James Montgomery All Star Blues Band at King Park
- 6 pm to 11 pm: Hellenic Fest at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Ocean State Waves at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Noise in the Basement – Celebrating 100 Years at Montaup Country Club!
- 7:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Mother Of A Comedy Show at The JPT Film & Event Center
- 8 pm t0 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Eldbjørg Hemsing at The Breakers
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Mother Of A Comedy Show at 8 pm
- King Park: James Montgomery All-Star Blues Band from 5 pm to 7 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: The Naticks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Comedy with Dawn Tyler & Friends at 7:30 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- Officers’ Club Deck: The Copacetics from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Outcry from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: J Krak & Cairo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Saturday, July 15
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 11 am to 4 pm: Games, Gamblers & Cartomancers: The New Cardsharps at Mount Vernon House
- 11 am to 4 pm: French in Newport Weekend in Washington Square
- 11:15 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Ketel One Botanicals on One Bellevue Patio at Hotel Viking
- 12 pm to 11 pm: Hellenic Fest at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church
- 1 pm to 5 pm: Shops at Long Wharf Free Summer Concert Series presents Lava Lamp
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1:15 pm, 3:15 pm & 5:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Mushroom Hunting Guided Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 3 pm to 4:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Festival Artists Fanfare at Emmanuel Church
- 4:30 pm: Food Truck Sunsets – Safe Harbor New England Boatworks 2023 at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks in Portsmouth
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Park & Picnic at Fort Adams
- 6:30 pm: The Lafayette Escadrille: The American Volunteers Who Flew For France In World War One at The JPT Film & Event Center
- 7:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra at The Breakers
Live Music & Entertainment
- Brick Market Place: Ryan Lee Crosby from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: To be announced
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live music from 2 pm to 5 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 3:30 pm, The Lafayette Escadrille: The American Volunteers Who Flew For France In World War One at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: FarmDog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timeless Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Portuguese Americal Club: Hyper-Drive at 7 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Lava Lamp from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Hurricane from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 12 pm to 3 pm, Ruby Mac from 3 pm to 6 pm, The Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- VFW Portsmouth: Young Rust (Neil Young Tribute) Live at the VFW! at 6 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, July 16
Things To Do
- Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
- 8:30 am: Yoga on Sandy Point Beach
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 11 am to 4 pm: Games, Gamblers & Cartomancers: The New Cardsharps at Mount Vernon House
- 11:15 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Hellenic Fest at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1:15 pm, 3:15 pm & 5:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm: El Paso FamilyMEAL at Fort Getty
- 3 pm: Touro Park Summer Concert Series – The Lafayette Band
- 3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFEST presents Chelley Knight & The Dope Things with Judy n’Deez Guys at King Park
- 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Sundays at East Ferry Memorial Square
- 7:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Hermitage Piano Trio: Rachmaninoff 150th Birthday Celebration at The Breakers
Live Music & Entertainment
- Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- East Gerry Memorial Square: Live music with Steamy Windows from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music by Mel from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: NIMFEST presents Chelley Knight & The Dope Things with Judy n’Deez Guys from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, & Timeless at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Delta Generators from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Two Can Play from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Safari Room at The Ocean Cliff: Live music from 12 pm to 4 pm
- Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Sydney Carbone from 3 pm to 6 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Steve Sound Guy from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
