A new documentary with several local ties is being screened at The JPT Film & Event Center on Saturday, July 15.

The Lafayette Escadrille tells the story of the American volunteers who flew and fought for France in World War 1, becoming the founding squadron of American combat aviation.

On Saturday, July 15 at 6:30 pm, join Co-director and co-writer Paul Glenshaw and Dr. Benedict Leca, Executive Director at Redwood Library and Athenaeum, for a film screening, followed by Q&A.

A pre-film reception will be held at 6:30 with a presentation by Paul, joined by members of Escadrille co-founder Norman Prince’s family for a behind-the-scenes look at the fascinating and deep ties of the Escadrille to Newport, as well as the story of an astounding discovery of a trove of original documents of Frederick Prince Jr, initiated Dr. Benedict Leca, Executive Director at Redwood Library and Athenaeum.

Filmed in the skies above France and the United States, The Lafayette Escadrille is an all-true, character-driven story of a disparate group of idealistic young men risking their lives for the ideals of France and civilization. With stunning photography of the places where the pilots trained, flew, fought, and died, the documentary gives the viewer a thrilling and visceral experience of the early days of combat aviation. The sacrifices made by the men of the Lafayette Escadrille strengthened the historic bond between the sister republics of the United States and France as they laid the foundation of American combat aviation and the U.S. Air Force.

Doors will open at 6 pm, the presentation will take place at 6:30 pm, and the film screening will begin at 7:30 pm. Tickets and more information can be found here.