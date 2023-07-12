Save The Bay has issued the following boating advisory before their annual swim on Saturday, July 15.

“Portions of the East Passage of Narragansett Bay between Gould Island and Conanicut (Jamestown), and extending to Pell Newport Bridge, will be temporarily closed to vessel traffic on Saturday, July 15 from 6:15 – 9:15 a.m. for the Save The Bay Swim.

Vessel traffic may pass on the west side of Jamestown.

Boaters with questions should contact Save The Bay (401-272-3540) PRIOR to the event.

Thank you for your cooperation”.