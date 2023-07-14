The Newport International Polo Series, presented by Turkish Airlines, is gearing up for an intense showdown as Team Newport prepares to face their longstanding rivals from Pittsburgh on Saturday, July 15 at 5 pm.

This highly anticipated match marks the 7th consecutive challenge between the two teams, adding another chapter to their heated rivalry.

Last summer, Pittsburgh emerged victorious with a decisive victory over Newport, defeating them by a score of 12 – 7. Led by star players Juan Villamil and Alex Burkland, Pittsburgh showcased their formidable skills and left a lasting impression. However, Newport is determined to turn the tables this time around and reclaim their position as the dominant force on the field.

“Pittsburgh always sends a tough and gritty team to compete here, and the game always goes down to the wire. We don’t underestimate their steely resolve – they have planned their strategy for a year, and we are anticipating their best team yet,” said Dan Keating, the founder and president of the International Polo Series, in a statement.

Fans from loyal Steelers Nation and Newport enthusiasts will be able to showcase their team spirit in the Best in Show contest. Embracing a Steel & Metallic theme in honor of Pittsburgh’s rich industrial history, spectators are encouraged to dress up and embody the essence of their respective teams. The most spirited fans who best capture the contest theme will be rewarded with prizes from Stella Artois. Newport Polo has gained recognition for its decorative picnic tradition and has been honored with the title of “Best Tailgating in New England” by Yankee Magazine.

In addition to the thrilling polo action, spectators can participate in various contests and drawings. A weekly Door Prize Drawing will award a special gift from Veuve Clicquot to a lucky attendee, who will also be entered into the Turkish Airlines Grand Prize Drawing. The grand prize includes two round-trip business class tickets to anywhere in the world on Turkish Airlines, adding an exciting element to the event.

The polo match will commence at 5 pm, with gates opening at 1 pm. Advanced seating can be reserved at www.nptpolo.com, while lawn seats and standby options will be available at the entry gates. TD Bank cardholders can enjoy a 5% discount on polo admission upon entry.