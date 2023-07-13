With important deadlines looming tomorrow and Saturday, only eight of the thirty-four candidates for the district 1 U.S. House of Representatives race have collected the required 500 signatures to qualify to appear on the ballot.

That does not mean that others won’t reach their goal, or may have already reached the promised land, but have yet to submit their signatures to their local board of canvassers by tomorrow’s deadline.

As of noon today (July 13), those that have submitted the required number of signatures (all Democrats), according to the Secretary of State’s office, are:

Aaron Regunberg, former state legislator, who ran for lieutenant governor – 699 signatures.

State Senator Sandro Cano of Pawtucket – 690 signatures.

Gabriel Amo, former deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental affairs and former staffer with Gov. Gina Raimondo – 637 signatures.

Providence Councilman John Goncalves – 626 signatures.

State Senator Ana Quezado of Providence – 580 signatures.

Former state legislator Spencer Dickinson – 545 signatures.

Allen Waters, who ran in 2020 as a Republican for the same seat – 509 signatures.

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos – 504 signatures.

Other candidates who submitted signatures, but had not yet qualified as of 12:04 p.m. today:

Middletown Councilwoman Terri Flynn, a Republican – 478 signatures.

Democrat Nicholas Autiello, a former member of Governor Raimondo’s commerce team – 461 signatures

State Senator Stephen Casey of Woonsocket, a democrat – 454 signatures.

Democrat Donald Carlson, senior executive director of the Tsai Leadership Program at Yale University – 433 signatures.

Republican Gerry Leonard, Jr, an operations manager – 356 signatures.

Democrat Bella Noka, a Narragansett Elder – 126 signatures.

Democrat Walter Berbrick, a former Naval War College Professor – 35 signatures.

Democrat Paul LeBron, who faced harassment charges in Rhode Island was a nominee for Congress in Texas in 2002 – 30 signatures.

Another deadline looming for candidates is the second quarter financial filings. The Federal Elections Commission has yet to post any filing on behalf of any of the candidates. However, some had filed in March for the first quarter. There have been some reports by candidates, and from their opposition, of what they have raised or loaned their campaigns. It is WUN’s policy not to report these claims until they are actually filed with the FEC. Here are the results from the first quarter:

Cano reported raising $126,782.

Matos reported raising $122,640.

Autiello reported raising $104,330.

State Rep. Marvin Abney, D-Dist. 73, the House Finance Chair, reported raising $77,050, and spending $62,278. None of the other candidates who reported first quarter finances showed any significant disbursements. Abney’s report, according to the FEC, contained no data about who made any contributions to his campaign or his disbursements.

Goncalves reported raising $39,549.

The first few weeks of the campaign have been punctuated by various candidates announcing endorsements from different groups or individuals, fundraising claims, criticism about campaign finances, and questions about polling.

As the campaign heats up – and it is – we expect there will be greater concentration on differences among candidates over various issues. WhatsUpNewp has invited all candidates to appear on videocasts. Some have already been scheduled, and WUN is open to scheduling videocasts with any of the other candidates.