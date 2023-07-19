Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, July 19. Today’s newsletter is 1,132 words, approximately a 6-minute read.
🗳️ Some 15 candidates – 13 Democrats and two Republicans, have qualified to appear on the primary election ballot for the U.S. House District 1 seat. The Secretary of State’s office will hold a lottery for ballot placement today at 5 pm for the September 5 primary election.
👉 During a special meeting today at 5:30 pm, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management will provide Newport City Council with an update on the excavated soil at Rogers High School.
📺 If you missed our wide-ranging forty-seven-minute one-on-one conversation with Newport Mayor Xay yesterday, you can watch or listen to it here.
🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, The American Constitution is scheduled to visit Newport today.
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Today: Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
- Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 11 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 69. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
- 7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of showers between 11 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:27 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 14 hours and 46 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 9:45 am & 10 pm | Low tide at 3:20 am & 2:57 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.1 days, 1% lighting.
Things To Do
- Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
- 11 am to 12:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Classical Lieder at The Elms
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 5 pm: Free Senior Day at the Ballpark Presented by PACE-RI at Cardines Field
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Sip & Shop at OceanCliff
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series featuring The Teledynes at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Jazz Series at the Herreshoff Marine Museum
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 at Blitehwold Mansion
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Upper Valley Nighthawks Doubleheader at Cardines Field
- 7:30 pm: Newport Dance Festival on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House
- 8 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents An Evening with Kelli O’Hara at The Breakers
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blithewold Mansion: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 from 6 pm to 8 pm
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Herreshoff Marine Museum: Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish from 6 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 4:30 pm, Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture 50th Anniversary at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mike Milazzo from 1 pm to 4 pm, The Naticks from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Vineyards: The Teledynes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 6 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: School Building Committee at 5 pm, Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Canvassing Authority at 11 am, Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, City Council at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN
- What Sold: 15 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 10 – 14)
- WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong
- Adoptable Dog of the Week: Corndog
- What’s Up in Newport this week: July 17 – 23
- Tickets to Newport Jazz Festival can now be purchased at Fort Adams Visitor Center
The Latest on WUN
Some 15 candidates – 13 Democrats and two Republicans, have qualified to appear on the primary election ballot for the U.S. House District 1 seat.
On The Market: A blend of Historic Elegance and Modern Comfort: 95 John Street, Newport
This 5-bedroom home seamlessly blends historic elegance with modern comforts, offering generous living and entertaining spaces.
Kevin O’Donnell of Giusto and Mother Pizzeria in Newport appointed to the 2023 RIHEF Board of Directors
The RI Hospitality Education Foundation (RIHEF) is proud to announce the appointment of North Kingstown, Rhode Island native Kevin O’Donnell to its 2023 Board of Directors.
Newport Gulls vs. Bristol Blues suspended due to darkness
The game was called just before the sixth inning started with the score tied 0-0.
Rhode Island Energy not moving forward on sole bid received in most recent offshore wind solicitation
Bid determined to not fully meet state-mandated requirements; Company will continue to support expansion of offshore wind in Rhode Island
RIDOH recommends closing Sandy Point Beach, Third Beach, Peabody’s Beach due to high bacteria levels
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day.
What’s Up Interview: Dan Blakeslee, playing Newport Folk Sunday, July 30
Popular singer-songwriter kicking off the festivities on the Fort Stage
Recent Local Obituaries on WUN
Richard L. Dagrosa, CDR U.S.N. Ret.
Further Reading
Party with Tennis Greats at the International Tennis Hall of Fame This Weekend (RI Monthly)
Newport voters dispute more Matos signatures (WPRI)
Police investigate possible fraudulent nomination signatures submitted on behalf of Matos campaign (WJAR)
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 17 – 23
On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.
