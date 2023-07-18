Newport, RI, Richard (Rich) L. Dagrosa, U.S. Navy CDR, Retired, departed this life surrounded by love on July 14, 2023, at Newport Hospital.

He was the beloved husband of Karen B. (Wilga) Dagrosa.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Louis T. Dagrosa and Dorothy (Black) Dagrosa.

In addition to his wife, Rich leaves his children, his son, Richard L. Dagrosa Jr., and his wife, Lisa, of San Antonio, TX, and their children: Gabriella T. Dagrosa, Isabella K. Dagrosa, and Mackenzie A. Dagrosa; his daughter, Elizabeth A. (Dagrosa) Harris, of Portsmouth, RI, and her children, Langdon H. Harris and Nathaniel W. Harris, and their father, Jonathan H. Harris, of Naples, Florida. He also leaves his stepchildren, Melissa A. Raffoni and Charles (Chuck) A. Raffoni of Rye Beach, NH, and Chelmsford, MA, respectively, and his step-grandchildren, Tatum Rivers and Graham Rivers.

Rich was the husband of the late Terry (Williams) Dagrosa and brother of the late Dorothy R. Smith.

Rich attended Merchantville High School in Merchantville, NJ, Rutgers University, and the Naval War College, and he spent a distinguished career in the Navy. After military retirement, Rich was the Director of Materials Management at Miriam Hospital and later worked as a defense contractor in Rhode Island. He loved God, his family, and his country, and among his best memories are those of his extended family, which consisted of cousins, aunts and uncles in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM in the First Presbyterian Church, 4 Everett Street, Newport, RI. His funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM in the church.

Burial will be private at The Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery in West Roxbury, MA.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Military Family Advisory Network at mfan.org.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission