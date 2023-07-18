Meet your new best friend, Corndog – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!
Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Corndog is a 14-year-old male Beagle/mix.
“Meet Corndog, a special senior guy! Corndog is an independent gentleman, but still enjoys spending time around his people,” the Potter League for Animals shares on their website. “He is a mellow dog that gets along with just about everyone! If you are interested in adopting Corndog, please fill out an adoption application and come to our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him”!
For more information about Corndog, click here. Browse all the pets currently available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals here.
On Sunday, August 6, at 1 PM, Rev. William Zelazny, minister at the historic Channing Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church in Newport, will talk about Channing life and philosophy at the Portsmouth Historical Society headquarters, in the very church whose congregation Channing inspired for so long.
A 19-year-old Vermont police officer who died in a head-on collision with a burglary suspect she was pursuing was remembered Tuesday as a young woman who was passionate about law enforcement and public service and was devoted to her family.