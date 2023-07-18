Meet your new best friend, Corndog – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Corndog is a 14-year-old male Beagle/mix.

“Meet Corndog, a special senior guy! Corndog is an independent gentleman, but still enjoys spending time around his people,” the Potter League for Animals shares on their website. “He is a mellow dog that gets along with just about everyone! If you are interested in adopting Corndog, please fill out an adoption application and come to our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him”!

Corndog. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

For more information about Corndog, click here. Browse all the pets currently available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals here.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission