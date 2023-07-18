The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing several beaches because of high bacteria levels:

Goddard Park, in Warwick

Oakland Beach, in Warwick

City Park Beach, in Warwick

Conimicut Beach, in Warwick

Barrington Town Beach, in Barrington

Warren Town Beach, in Warren

Sandy Point Beach, in Portsmouth

Peabody’s Beach, in Middletown

Third Beach, in Middletown

Lincoln Woods Beach, in Lincoln

Marion Irons Beach, in Glocester

Camp Ruggles, in Scituate

Harmony Hill School, in Chepachet

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission