The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing several beaches because of high bacteria levels:
- Goddard Park, in Warwick
- Oakland Beach, in Warwick
- City Park Beach, in Warwick
- Conimicut Beach, in Warwick
- Barrington Town Beach, in Barrington
- Warren Town Beach, in Warren
- Sandy Point Beach, in Portsmouth
- Peabody’s Beach, in Middletown
- Third Beach, in Middletown
- Lincoln Woods Beach, in Lincoln
- Marion Irons Beach, in Glocester
- Camp Ruggles, in Scituate
- Harmony Hill School, in Chepachet
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.
