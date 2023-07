Here’s a look at what sold last week in Newport County, highlighted by a beautiful waterfront home in Jamestown!

Data and information via Rhode Island Statewide MLS.

Newport

23 Bowery Street sold for $3,238,800. This 4,023 sq. ft single-family residence has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $3,499,999.

23 Bowery Street Newport, RI 02840-3520



39 Powel Avenue sold for $1,350,000. This 3,483 sq. ft multi-family has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,465,000.

39 Powel Avenue Newport, RI 02840



22 Elm Street sold for $1,550,000. This 1,828 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,550,000.

22 Elm Street Newport, RI 02840



13 1/2 Ayrault Street sold for $882,500. This 2,251 sq. ft multi-family has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $869,000.

13 Ayrault Street Newport, RI 02840



Middletown

401 Corey Lane sold for $620,000. This 1,400 sq. ft townhouse has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $589,000.

401 Corey Lane Middletown, RI 02842-5664



Portsmouth

61 Narragansett Boulevard sold for $455,000. This 560 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $400,000.

61 Narragansett Boulevard Portsmouth, RI 02871-5807



550 Park Avenue sold for $392,000. This 985 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $450,000.

550 Park Avenue Portsmouth, RI 02871-4938



Jamestown

53 Conanicus Avenue #1B sold for $1,100,000. This 1,416 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $1,095,000.

53 Conanicus Avenue #1B Jamestown, RI 02835



24 Orient Avenue sold for $5,075,000. This 4,422 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $5,350,000.

24 Orient Avenue Jamestown, RI 02835



Tiverton

33 Ford Farm Road sold for $632,500. This 2,346 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $625,000.

33 Ford Farm Road Tiverton, RI 02878



102 Brackett Avenue sold for $357,000. This 1,076 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $370,000.

102 Brackett Avenue Tiverton, RI 02878-1807



122 Harbor Ridge Lane sold for $634,500. This 2,391 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $624,900.

122 Harbor Ridge Lane Tiverton, RI 02878-2127



161 Beardsworth Road sold for $373,000. This 1,026 single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $360,000.

161 Beardsworth Road Tiverton, RI 02878-1606



42 Mathew Road sold for $425,000. This 1,944 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $445,000.

42 Mathew Road Tiverton, RI 02878



Little Compton

10 Austin Lane sold for $850,000. This 2,438 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $899,000.

10 Austin Lane Little Compton, RI 02837