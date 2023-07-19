Bristol C.T. – The game between the Newport Gulls and the Bristol Blues was suspended due to darkness after the lights would not turn on at Muzzy Field on Tuesday night. The game was called just before the sixth inning started with the score tied 0-0. The league will make a decision in the future regarding the game’s outcome.

Before the suspension, the Blues had New York native Peter Ostensen on the mound, and he was met with a strong offense from the Gulls in the first four innings of the game. Even though Newport did not score, Ostensen threw 85 pitches during that time and ultimately gave up two hits, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

On the other side, California native, David Horn (Vanderbilt University) pitched for the Gulls struck out the first four hitters faced. Horn continued to dominate throughout the game, striking out a total of seven batters and only allowed a walk in his four innings of work. Garret Simpson (Wright State University) entered the game in the fifth and pitched a scoreless frame.

The Gulls will be back in action tomorrow at Cardines Field when they take on the Upper Valley Nighthawks in a doubleheader with the first game starting at 3:00 pm. Game 2 will begin at 6:35 pm. All games are broadcasted on the NECBL broadcast network.

