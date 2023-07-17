Time is running out to purchase the remaining tickets for the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival!

With Saturday and Sunday of the festival sold out, a limited amount of tickets remain for Friday, August 4 at the Newport Jazz Festival.

Beginning today (Monday, July 17), fans can purchase tickets at the Fort Adams Visitor Center Gift Shop at 80 Fort Adams Drive in Newport from 10 am until 4 pm daily. Tickets are $85 each. There are no fees for in-person purchases.

Tickets for Friday can also be purchased online at https://newportjazz.org/tickets (standard ticket fees apply to online purchases).

Full Friday lineup below:

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead with Kamasi Washington

Kamasi Washington 

DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak)

Soulive  

DOMi & JD Beck

Immanuel Wilkins Quartet 

Big Freedia 

Alfa Mist 

Butcher Brown 

Endea Owens & The Cookout 

Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix 

Julius Rodriguez 

For the full lineup, visit: https://newportjazz.org/lineup

