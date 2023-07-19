

Cranston, RI – July 18, 2023 – The RI Hospitality Education Foundation (RIHEF) has announced the appointment of North Kingstown, Rhode Island native Kevin O’Donnell to its 2023 Board of Directors.

O’Donnell started his hospitality journey at a young age, working various roles in local establishments including the Bonnet Shores Beach Club and Junction Pizzeria in Wickford, where his passion for cooking ignited under Chef Walter Slater’s mentorship. O’Donnell pursued his passion at Johnson & Wales University, during which time he had the opportunity to have an internship in Italy for four months. After returning to Rhode Island, he became Chef de Cuisine at Trattoria del Corso before returning to Italy and immersing himself in traditional Italian cuisine at Ristorante Zeppelin in Orvieto. He then explored opportunities at Newport Restaurant Group’s Castle Hill Inn, Del Posto in New York City, and L’Office in Paris, France, where his fusion of French and Italian flavors earned him critical acclaim.

In 2012, O’Donnell partnered with the owners of The Salty Pig in Boston, where he played a pivotal role in creating and enhancing their pasta program. After three years, O’Donnell and co-chef Michael Lombardi embarked on a new culinary venture, opening SRV in June 2016. This Venetian-style Bacaro and wine bar quickly gained recognition, receiving a 4-star review from Boston magazine, a James Beard Award nomination, and widespread critical acclaim. O’Donnell eventually settled back in Rhode Island, opening two successful restaurants in Newport: Giusto at Hammetts Hotel and the new Mother Pizzeria at Long Wharf Mall.

“Kevin’s vast restaurateurial experience and entrepreneurial accomplishments make him an excellent addition to the Education Foundation’s Board of Directors in 2023,” said Dale J. Venturini, President/CEO, RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) and RI Hospitality Education Foundation. “We eagerly anticipate collaborating with our newly appointed board members to collectively achieve our shared goals of strengthening our businesses, workforce, and reputations.”

O’Donnell resides in Rhode Island with his wife, Sarah, and their son, Ray.

