John M. Heffron, 85, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Heatherwood Rehabilitation and

Nursing Center, Newport.

He was the husband of Ellen (Walsh) Heffron.

Born in Scranton, PA, John was the son of the late John and Dorothy (Kane) Heffron.

After graduating from Penn State, he attended Officers Candidate School. He then served in the Navy as a Lieutenant JG from 1959 to 1962.

Besides his wife of 52 years, he is survived by his children John Heffron of Madison, NJ, and Patrick (Denise) Heffron and grandsons Charles and William Heffron all of Milton, MA. He also leaves behind many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Jack was the brother of the late Patricia Bowen of Scranton, PA.

He loved golf and was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox and Penn State Football.

Jack worked for American Airlines in N.Y. and went onto work for a municipal bond company in N.J. In his retirement, he worked for the Preservation Society of Newport.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 AM in St. Mary’s Church, Spring Street at Memorial Blvd, Newport. His burial will follow at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Ave suite 1802, New York, NY 10001

