This week we visit Newport’s sought-after Historic Hill district to visit 95 John Street – a remarkable Greek Revival house built in the 1840s by master cabinetmaker George Vernon. This 5-bedroom home seamlessly blends historic elegance with modern comforts, offering generous living and entertaining spaces.

95 John Street Newport, RI 02840-3107



The light-filled 1st floor features a living room, family room, formal dining room, charming eat-in kitchen, and a library with a Delft tile fireplace. The 2nd floor has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the 3rd floor has two bedrooms and a sitting area with a full bathroom. Outside, a private south-facing patio leads to a manicured garden, while a carport and driveway offer 2-3 parking spaces.

The house boasts amenities, including central air conditioning, hardwood floors, three working fireplaces, stainless kitchen appliances, and plenty of storage. It is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been owned with pride since the home’s last conveyance in August of 2009. Truly a unique opportunity to own a piece of Newport’s history, this property exudes timeless allure and modern convenience. There is a public Open House this Saturday from 10-12 PM.



For a link to the listing, please click HERE.

