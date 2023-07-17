Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, July 17 – Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Check back often as we continue to add and/or update events and listings as we learn about them/receive updates.

Weather

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;

  • July 19 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
  • July 20 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park
  • July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park
  • July 27 – Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
  • July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

Monday, July 17

Things To Do on Monday, July 17

Live Music & Entertainment on Monday, July 17

  • Firehouse Theatre: Nee Jam from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Justin Pomfret from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jay Parker from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, The Naticks from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
  • Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Paradise Valley Park: The Attwater Donnelly Trio from 6 pm to 8 pm
  • Rejects Beer Co: An evening with J. Robbins Band, Salem Wolves & TV Models at 8 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government on Monday, July 17

  • Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am
  • Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5 pm
  • Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 10 am, Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 10 am
  • Tiverton: Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, July 18

Things To Do on Tuesday, July 18

Live Music & Entertainment on Tuesday, July 18

Local Government on Tuesday, July 18

Wednesday, July 19

Things To Do on Wednesday, July 19

Live Music & Entertainment on Wednesday, July 19

  • Blithewold Mansion: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 from 6 pm to 8 pm
  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Herreshoff Marine Museum: Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish from 6 pm to 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 4:30 pm, Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture 50th Anniversary at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Mike Milazzo from 1 pm to 4 pm, The Naticks from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: The Teledynes from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
  • The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government on Wednesday, July 19

Thursday, July 20

Things To Do on Thursday, July 20

Live Music & Entertainment on Thursday, July 20

  • Cabana: So Lucky Band (Dave Matthews Tribute) from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Easton’s Beach: Keith Munslow (Storyteller) at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, Jaws Summer Party featuring live music by The Z Boys at 6:30 pm
  • Landing: Sean Rivers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Spiffy from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
  • newportFILM: newportFILM outdoors presents: Food and Country at Fort Adams State Park at 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Stone Acre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Reef: Julio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Local Government on Thursday, July 20

Friday, July 21

Things To Do on Friday, July 21

Live Music & Entertainment on Friday, July 21

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • Dockside: To be announced
  • Johnny’s at the Atlantic Resort: Lainey Dionne from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, Jaws Summer Party featuring The TeleDynes at 6:30 pm
  • King Park: James Montgomery All-Star Blues Band from 5 pm to 7 pm 
  • Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Emily Camp from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
  • Narragansett Cafe: Stone Cold Gypsies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
  • Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: It’s a Folkin’ Fundraiser from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Norman Bird Sanctuary: The Suitcase Junket at 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
  • Officers’ Club Deck: Chelly Knight & The Dope Things from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Josh Kerwin from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Justin Draper from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government on Friday, July 21

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, July 22

Things To Do on Saturday, July 22

Live Music & Entertainment on Saturday, July 22

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Brick Market Place: Half Step Down from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: The Complaints from 9 pm to close
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Dave Alves Band from 8 pm to 12 am
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Hope Road from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Live @ The Playhouse Presents: Won’t Back Down – A Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub:  CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Lava Lamp from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
  • The Deck: To be announced
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner: The 40 at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Jake Hus from 12 pm to 3 pm, Ruby Mac from 3 pm to 6 pm, Mel & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government on Saturday, July 22

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, July 23

Things To Do on Sunday, July 23

Live Music & Entertainment on Sunday, July 23

  • Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • East Gerry Memorial Square: Howlin Rhodes from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Gooseberry Beach: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • King Park: NIMFEST presents Eddy’s Shoe, CC Louise & Friends from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker from 1 pm to 4 pm, The Naticks from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Angus Hall from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Blue FO’s from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: J-Krak & Cairo from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Deck: To be announced
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Lucas Neil from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Touro Park: Touro Park Summer Concert Series – The American Band from 3 pm to 5 pm

Local Government on Sunday, July 23

  • No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

