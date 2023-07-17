Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, July 17 – Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Weather
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;
- July 19 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
- July 20 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park
- July 27 – American Star via Fort Adams State Park
- July 27 – Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
- July 29 – American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
Monday, July 17
Mondays in Miantonomi: Rhode Island Black Storytellers on July 17
Paving repair project set for July 17 will limit access on a stretch of East Bay Bike Path in Riverside
Things To Do on Monday, July 17
- Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
- 10 am to 2 pm: Free Self Guided Tours of Eisenhower House
- 2 pm to 5 pm: Mondays in Miantonomi at Miantonomi Park
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: Summer Sunset – Gentle Yoga and Sacred Sounds at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm: Book Signing: Michael C. Kathrens – NEWPORT COTTAGES at Charter Books
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music In The Park featuring Attwater Donnelly Trio at Paradise Valley Park
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Valley Blue Sox at Cardines Field
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment on Monday, July 17
- Firehouse Theatre: Nee Jam from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jay Parker from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, The Naticks from 8 pm to 11 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Paradise Valley Park: The Attwater Donnelly Trio from 6 pm to 8 pm
- Rejects Beer Co: An evening with J. Robbins Band, Salem Wolves & TV Models at 8 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government on Monday, July 17
- Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am
- Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5 pm
- Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 10 am, Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 10 am
- Tiverton: Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm
Tuesday, July 18
Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional coming to PPAC on July 18
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong
Cult classics returning to the big screen at The JPT
Things To Do on Tuesday, July 18
- Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
- 11 am to 12:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents American Songbook at Blithewold Mansion
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Contemporary Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: Family Night Concert Series featuring Country Wild Heart at Easton’s Beach
- 6 pm to 8:30 pm: Music on the Lawn-Cool Music on a Hot Summer Night featuring The George Leonard Ensemble with Chris Taylor at St. John’s on The Point
- 6:30 pm: Clueless with live music by Chase Caglie & The Firehouse Band at The JPT
- 7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Contemporary — Dance Flow at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 7 pm. to 8:30 pm: Take It To The Bridge Duo on Coastal Queen Cruises
- 7:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Charlie Albright: Rhapsody in Blue at Castle Hill Inn
- 7:30 pm: Newport Dance Festival on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House
Live Music & Entertainment on Tuesday, July 18
- Coastal Queen Cruises: Take It To The Bridge Duo from 7 pm to 8:30 pm
- Easton’s Beach: Country Wild Heart at 6 pm
- The JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, Clueless with live music by Chase Caglie & The Firehouse Band at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Dan Decristofaro from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- St. John’s on The Point: The George Leonard Ensemble with Chris Taylor from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Local Government on Tuesday, July 18
- Little Compton: Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Miantonomi Park Commission at 6:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
- Tiverton: North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
Wednesday, July 19
DEM will provide an update on the excavated soil at Rogers High School during a special Newport City Council meeting on July 19
Things To Do on Wednesday, July 19
- Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
- 11 am to 12:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Classical Lieder at The Elms
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 3 pm to 5 pm: Free Senior Day at the Ballpark Presented by PACE-RI at Cardines Field
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Sip & Shop at OceanCliff
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series featuring The Teledynes at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Jazz Series at the Herreshoff Marine Museum
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 at Blitehwold Mansion
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Upper Valley Nighthawks Doubleheader at Cardines Field
- 7:30 pm: Newport Dance Festival on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House
- 8 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents An Evening with Kelli O’Hara at The Breakers
Live Music & Entertainment on Wednesday, July 19
- Blithewold Mansion: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 from 6 pm to 8 pm
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Herreshoff Marine Museum: Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish from 6 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 4:30 pm, Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture 50th Anniversary at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mike Milazzo from 1 pm to 4 pm, The Naticks from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Vineyards: The Teledynes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
- The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government on Wednesday, July 19
- Jamestown: Jamestown Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 6 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 6:30 pm, Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11 am, Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Newport City Council at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 6:30 pm
Thursday, July 20
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 20 and July 21 with live music, live sharks, and more
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Portsmouth Historical Society to host a lecture on ‘Steamboats on Narragansett Bay and the Sakonnet River’
Things To Do on Thursday, July 20
- Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
- 8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm: Gil Penalosa – 8 80 Cities at Salve Regina University
- 5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
- 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Beachcomber Summer “Shellebration” at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6 pm: Children’s Night featuring Keith Munslow (Storyteller) at Easton’s Beach
- 6:30 pm: Jaws Summer Party at The JPT
- 6:30 pm: Steamboats on Narraganset Bay and the Sakonnet River at Portsmouth Historical Society
- 7:30 pm: Newport Dance Festival on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House
- 8 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents An Evening with Kelli O’Hara at The Breakers
- 8 pm: newportFILM outdoors presents: Food and Country at Fort Adams State Park
Live Music & Entertainment on Thursday, July 20
- Cabana: So Lucky Band (Dave Matthews Tribute) from 9 pm to 12 am
- Easton’s Beach: Keith Munslow (Storyteller) at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, Jaws Summer Party featuring live music by The Z Boys at 6:30 pm
- Landing: Sean Rivers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Spiffy from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
- newportFILM: newportFILM outdoors presents: Food and Country at Fort Adams State Park at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Stone Acre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Reef: Julio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government on Thursday, July 20
- Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Friday, July 21
Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcase Junket July 21 in Middletown
Things To Do on Friday, July 21
- Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
- 5:15 am to 6:45 am: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Sunrise Meditations at Chinese Tea House
- 8 am to 11 am: Prepping the AgInnovation Pumpkin Patch – Volunteer Opportunity at Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm
- 11 am to 4 pm: Games, Gamblers & Cartomancers: The New Cardsharps at Vernon House
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Waterfront Concerts presents James Montgomery All Star Blues Band at King Park
- 6 pm to 9 pm: Annual Fire Dinner at Newport Vineyards
- 6:30 pm: Jaws Summer Party at The JPT
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Keene Swamp Bats at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Newport Live & Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcase Junket at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7:30 pm: Newport Dance Festival on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Concert and Cocktails: A Musical Soirée with Anthony McGill and Anna Polonsky at Redwood Library & Athenaeum
- 8 pm to 10 pm: It’s a Folkin’ Fundraiser at The Newport Playhouse
Live Music & Entertainment on Friday, July 21
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Dockside: To be announced
- Johnny’s at the Atlantic Resort: Lainey Dionne from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, Jaws Summer Party featuring The TeleDynes at 6:30 pm
- King Park: James Montgomery All-Star Blues Band from 5 pm to 7 pm
- Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Emily Camp from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
- Narragansett Cafe: Stone Cold Gypsies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: It’s a Folkin’ Fundraiser from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Norman Bird Sanctuary: The Suitcase Junket at 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
- Officers’ Club Deck: Chelly Knight & The Dope Things from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Josh Kerwin from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Justin Draper from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government on Friday, July 21
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Saturday, July 22
Umbrella Sky Newport at Brick Market to host ribbon-cutting ceremony with Providence Drum Troupe Saturday, July 22
Things To Do on Saturday, July 22
- Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
- 8 am to 11 am: Prepping the AgInnovation Pumpkin Patch – Volunteer Opportunity at Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm
- 8 am: Four Hearts Foundation Community Yard sale at Common Fence Point
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 11 am to 4 pm: Games, Gamblers & Cartomancers: The New Cardsharps at Vernon House
- 12 pm to 3:30 pm: Craft Brew Races Newport at Fort Adams State Park
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm: Umbrella Sky Newport @ Brick Market Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
- 2 pm to 3:30 pm: Newport Classical Musical Festival presents Excelsis Percussion Quartet at Colony House
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series featuring USA vs. Italy at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 7:30 pm: Newport Dance Festival on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Musical Festival presents Festival Artists Finale: Piano Quintets and a World Premiere at The Breakers
Live Music & Entertainment on Saturday, July 22
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Brick Market Place: Half Step Down from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: The Complaints from 9 pm to close
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Dave Alves Band from 8 pm to 12 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Hope Road from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Live @ The Playhouse Presents: Won’t Back Down – A Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Lava Lamp from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: The 40 at 8 pm
- The Reef: Jake Hus from 12 pm to 3 pm, Ruby Mac from 3 pm to 6 pm, Mel & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government on Saturday, July 22
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, July 23
Things To Do on Sunday, July 23
- Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
- 11 am to 4 pm: Games, Gamblers & Cartomancers: The New Cardsharps at Vernon House
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series featuring J-Krak & Cairo at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm: Touro Park Summer Concert Series – The American Band at Touro Park
- 3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFest at King Park featuring Eddy’s Shoe and CC Louise & Friends
- 7:30 pm: Newport Dance Festival on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Musical Festival presents The Knights: Appalachian Spring at The Breakers
Live Music & Entertainment on Sunday, July 23
- Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- East Gerry Memorial Square: Howlin Rhodes from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Gooseberry Beach: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: NIMFEST presents Eddy’s Shoe, CC Louise & Friends from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker from 1 pm to 4 pm, The Naticks from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Angus Hall from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Blue FO’s from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Vineyards: J-Krak & Cairo from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Deck: To be announced
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Lucas Neil from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Touro Park: Touro Park Summer Concert Series – The American Band from 3 pm to 5 pm
Local Government on Sunday, July 23
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
