The Portsmouth Historical Society presents “Steamboats on Narragansett Bay
and the Sakonnet River”, a Lecture by Town Historian, Jim Garman July 20th
at 6:30 PM at the museum, 870 East Main Rd (at Union St.)

In the 19th Century steam-boating on the Bay and the River was a popular
means of transportation.  The Fall River Line was a popular way to travel
from Fall River and Newport to New York City and back. The line had a
well-known glorious history. The Sakonnet Steamboat Line was for
day-tripping from Providence to Sakonnet Point, where one could enjoy a
wonderful ride down the river and a shore dinner at the Point.

Members: Free / Guests $5

The museum, Old Town Hall and Southermost Schoolhouse and other exhibits
will be open at 5:30 PM.  A reception will immediately follow the lecture.
The lecture hall is not handicap accessible.

For more information, visit www.portsmouthhistorical.org.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission

Popular Stories on WUN

The Latest Stories on WUN

Sign Up For Our Free Daily Newsletter

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island - calling Newport home for more than a decade. In support of a career opportunity, he moved to Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs in August 2021. With the support of an amazing team of on-the-ground contributors, he is passionate and dedicated to building What'sUpNewp into the go-to news source for Newport, Newport County, and beyond. He visits Newport at least once a month.