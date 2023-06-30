The Portsmouth Historical Society presents “Steamboats on Narragansett Bay

and the Sakonnet River”, a Lecture by Town Historian, Jim Garman July 20th

at 6:30 PM at the museum, 870 East Main Rd (at Union St.)

In the 19th Century steam-boating on the Bay and the River was a popular

means of transportation. The Fall River Line was a popular way to travel

from Fall River and Newport to New York City and back. The line had a

well-known glorious history. The Sakonnet Steamboat Line was for

day-tripping from Providence to Sakonnet Point, where one could enjoy a

wonderful ride down the river and a shore dinner at the Point.

Members: Free / Guests $5

The museum, Old Town Hall and Southermost Schoolhouse and other exhibits

will be open at 5:30 PM. A reception will immediately follow the lecture.

The lecture hall is not handicap accessible.

For more information, visit www.portsmouthhistorical.org.

