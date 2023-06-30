The Portsmouth Historical Society presents “Steamboats on Narragansett Bay
and the Sakonnet River”, a Lecture by Town Historian, Jim Garman July 20th
at 6:30 PM at the museum, 870 East Main Rd (at Union St.)
In the 19th Century steam-boating on the Bay and the River was a popular
means of transportation. The Fall River Line was a popular way to travel
from Fall River and Newport to New York City and back. The line had a
well-known glorious history. The Sakonnet Steamboat Line was for
day-tripping from Providence to Sakonnet Point, where one could enjoy a
wonderful ride down the river and a shore dinner at the Point.
Members: Free / Guests $5
The museum, Old Town Hall and Southermost Schoolhouse and other exhibits
will be open at 5:30 PM. A reception will immediately follow the lecture.
The lecture hall is not handicap accessible.
For more information, visit www.portsmouthhistorical.org.
© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission